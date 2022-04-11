Covid Scotland: What is the new Omicron XE variant – and how concerned should we be?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: What is the new Omicron XE variant – and how concerned should we be?

By Ana Da Silva
April 11, 2022, 1:55 pm
Everything you need to know about the latest Omicron XE variant.
A new Covid variant has been detected in the UK, but what is Omicron XE and how concerned should we be?

So far, XE has been detected in more than 760 people across the country, at a time when case numbers continue to grow.

The rise in cases is thought to be linked to the increase in mixing following the relaxation of Covid rules across Scotland and the UK.

But what is the XE variant? What are the symptoms? And how worried should we be about it?

We’re answering all your questions about the new strain of Omicron.

What is Omicron XE?

Omicron XE combines two previous strains of the virus: Omicron BA.1, which emerged in late 2021, and the newer BA.2, currently the country’s dominant variant.

This is known as a “recombinant”: simply, a combination of two previously existing strains of a virus.

It occurs when a cell is infected with two related viruses at the same time, whose genetic material could mix as they replicate.

How transmissible and severe is the new variant?

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it is currently not known how transmissible and severe Omicron XE is compared with previous variants.

A report online stated: “Using the most recent data up to 16 March 2022, XE has a growth rate 9.8% above that of BA.2.

“As this estimate has not remained consistent as new data have been added, it
cannot yet be interpreted as an estimate of growth advantage for the recombinant.”

This means the XE variant seems to be more transmissible than previous strains. However, more research will be needed for a conclusive result.

Of the 763 cases in the UK so far, 637 are in England. The majority of these are concentrated in the east and south-east of England, and London.

It is currently unclear how many – if any – of the cases are present in Scotland.

What are the symptoms?

So far, symptoms of Omicron XE include typical cold symptoms, particularly in those who are vaccinated, including:

  • a runny nose
  • headache
  • sneezing
  • a sore throat
  • fatigue

However, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, feeling sick or being sick could also be signs of the new variant.

Will the vaccines work against Omicron XE?

The UKHSA says more research is needed before understanding how effective vaccines will be at combatting the new variant.

Moderna is looking for volunteers in Aberdeen and the north-east to take part in a trial for a new Omicron-specific Covid vaccine.

Babatunde Olowokure, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) western Pacific emergency director, said research on disease severity, impact on vaccine performance and risk of reinfection is currently underway.

