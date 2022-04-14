Covid Scotland: Masks, testing and self-isolation rule changes you need to know about before April 18 By Saskia Harper April 14, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 1:23 pm Everything you need to know about face coverings as of April 18. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Confirmed: Rules on face masks in Scotland to change next week Scotland records 31 coronavirus deaths Campbell Gunn: 10 sobering steps of a late Covid encounter Masks to be encouraged but not required in schools after Easter holidays