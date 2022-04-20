Liam needs to roll with it: Arthritis charity urges Gallagher to get hip replacement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An arthritis charity has encouraged Liam Gallagher to get a hip replacement – after he admitted “stigma” is holding him back from the much-needed op.

The 49-year-old Oasis singer has opened up about his “bad” arthritis, which he says leaves him in constant agony.

He says the bones in his body are “mashed up”, and has been told he may need to get both his hips replaced.

But has admitted he’s reluctant to go through the procedure due to the “stigma” surrounding it.

‘I can’t sleep at night for the pain’

He told MoJo Magazine: “I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed.

“But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?”

Liam confessed that the pain is causing him to lose sleep, and he can often hear his hips “snap, crackle and pop.”

He’s turned to herbal remedies, Deep Heat and steam rooms to help ease his symptoms.

He added: “I don’t mind a little pain. Keeps you on your toes. Pain is OK. I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though.

“But we’re all going to die, aren’t we? I’m going to just keep doing what I do until I die.”

Comments ‘highlight arthritis stigma’

Charity Versus Arthritis has encouraged Gallagher to get the operation, suggesting it’s unlikely he’ll be looking back in anger afterwards.

The organisation offers support throughout Scotland, including in Nairn on the third Thursday of every month.

Tracey Loftis, its head of policy and public affairs, says his comments have shed light on the stigma surrounding hip replacements.

“There are far too many people with arthritis being forced to endure long waits for surgery in agonising pain,” she said.

“A hip or knee operation can enable a person to reclaim their independence, to stay in work and live free from pain.

“Liam Gallagher’s comments highlight the stigma attached to arthritis which leads to millions staying silent about their pain, and which prevents people from getting get the help they need.”

She called for a “change in the recognition of arthritis” in order to combat stigma, something she wants the rock star to be part of.

“We hope Liam Gallagher will join us in demonstrating how people with arthritis can live free from pain and access life transforming treatment and interventions,” she added.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis most commonly found in people’s hands, spine, knees or hips.

It usually develops in those in their mid-40s or older, though it can occur at any age.

For more advice and support, you can call the charity’s helpline on on 0800 5200 520, email helpline@versusarthritis.org or visit its online forum.

