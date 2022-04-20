Covid boosters: Temporary Stonehaven clinic to spare patients 40-mile round trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid boosters: Temporary Stonehaven clinic to spare patients 40-mile round trip

By James Wyllie
April 20, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:30 pm
Some temporary Covid jab clinics will be held at Stonehaven Community Centre, saving people a 40-mile trip for their Covid booster. Picture by Chris Sumner
A temporary Covid jab clinic is to save some Stonehaven residents a 40-mile round trip for their booster.

The town’s temporary vaccination centre closed at the end of March, with a new permanent base at Invercarron Resource Centre not yet ready to open.

Over the last few weeks, residents were able to get their boosters from one of several pop-up clinics set inside schools.

But with classes now back, it has left residents facing a difficult situation.

40-mile round trip

With no resources in Stonehaven, over-75s hoping to receive their fourth Covid jab were told they’d now need to travel to Banchory, the nearest alternate location.

Others were offered timeslots at centres even further away, where there was greater availability.

With no direct buses between Stonehaven and Banchory, and some in the age group unable to drive, there were concerns this could make for an expensive trip via taxi.

Additionally, some feared it would put people off going for the jab altogether – potentially putting further pressure on the NHS.

New Covid booster clinics to open soon in Stonehaven

However, Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership (AHSCP) says some part-time clinics will soon return to the town while work is completed on the new permanent base.

They will be held at Stonehaven Community Centre, with appointment slots expected to be bookable towards the end of next week.

These will be available through the national portal or by calling 0800 030 8013.

Shona Strachan, AHSCP’s manager for South Aberdeenshire, said: “We will have some limited capacity to offer some appointments in Stonehaven in the near future.

“However, given that capacity at these clinics will be very limited, we would ask that all those who can travel to the Banchory vaccination clinic, do so.”

Additionally, those with concerns about travel can email Thinc on travel@thinc-hub.org or calling 01467 536111 from 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday.

