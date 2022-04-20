Covid boosters: Temporary Stonehaven clinic to spare patients 40-mile round trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A temporary Covid jab clinic is to save some Stonehaven residents a 40-mile round trip for their booster.

The town’s temporary vaccination centre closed at the end of March, with a new permanent base at Invercarron Resource Centre not yet ready to open.

Over the last few weeks, residents were able to get their boosters from one of several pop-up clinics set inside schools.

But with classes now back, it has left residents facing a difficult situation.

40-mile round trip

With no resources in Stonehaven, over-75s hoping to receive their fourth Covid jab were told they’d now need to travel to Banchory, the nearest alternate location.

Others were offered timeslots at centres even further away, where there was greater availability.

With no direct buses between Stonehaven and Banchory, and some in the age group unable to drive, there were concerns this could make for an expensive trip via taxi.

Additionally, some feared it would put people off going for the jab altogether – potentially putting further pressure on the NHS.

New Covid booster clinics to open soon in Stonehaven

However, Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership (AHSCP) says some part-time clinics will soon return to the town while work is completed on the new permanent base.

They will be held at Stonehaven Community Centre, with appointment slots expected to be bookable towards the end of next week.

These will be available through the national portal or by calling 0800 030 8013.

Shona Strachan, AHSCP’s manager for South Aberdeenshire, said: “We will have some limited capacity to offer some appointments in Stonehaven in the near future.

“However, given that capacity at these clinics will be very limited, we would ask that all those who can travel to the Banchory vaccination clinic, do so.”

Additionally, those with concerns about travel can email Thinc on travel@thinc-hub.org or calling 01467 536111 from 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday.