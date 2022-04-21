‘Lives have been saved’ in north-east as Samaritans rail campaign reaches major milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Lives have been saved’ in north-east as Samaritans rail campaign reaches major milestone

By James Wyllie
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:50 am
Commuters boarding a train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Commuters boarding a train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The Aberdeen head of mental health charity Samaritans says a major campaign to save lives on the region’s railways has already shown success.

Since 2010, the organisation has run hundreds of workshops across the UK to give the likes of ScotRail and British Transport Police staff the confidence and skills to look out for vulnerable people.

It has now hit a milestone of training up 25,000 people – the equivalent of one-in-five rail workers, including almost 1,000 in Scotland.

And in the last year alone, they have helped more than 650 people to safety, potentially saving their lives.

‘Lives saved in our area’

While the charity has been unable to give exact details on how many incidents may have been averted in the north of Scotland, it has confirmed there have been some successes.

Maria Cowie, the branch director for Samaritans Aberdeen, said: “We hope it’s comforting for people to know that there are rail staff and British Transport Police out in our local area who are trained to help vulnerable people.

Maria Cowie, Branch Director for Samaritans Aberdeen.
Maria Cowie, branch director for Samaritans Aberdeen.

“We’ve heard from rail staff that the training really builds their confidence to know what to look out for and how simply starting a conversation can help someone with suicidal thoughts.

“It’s brilliant to know there have been lives saved in our area as a result and shows just how important talking and looking out for each other is.”

Samaritans can be contacted day or night, 365 days a year. You can call for free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org”

‘Trust your instincts’ and help

The charity is also encouraging members of the public to “trust their instincts” and speak to someone who looks like they need help, or ask a member of staff to approach them instead.

Jason Alexandre from Samaritans leading one of the workshops for rail workers.
Jason Alexandre from Samaritans leading one of the workshops for rail workers. Picture by David Oates

It says a little small talk or a simple question can be all that’s needed to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts and start them on a journey to recovery.

Louise McNally, suicide prevention and trespass lead at Network Rail, said: “Suicide is not inevitable and thanks to the work of the rail industry and our partners like Samaritans we have made significant strides tackling these tragic events on and around the railways.

“This 25,000 milestone is a fantastic achievement and we look forward to seeing even more lives positively impacted as a result of the wide range of training options available to rail industry staff to identify and support vulnerable people.”

