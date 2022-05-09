Care sector workers still face pressures keeping residents safe from Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world may be starting to open up again.

But it’s clear the pandemic isn’t losing its grip yet with hundreds of new cases still detected in Scotland every day.

And for carers, there’s still the ongoing pressure to make sure vulnerable people with long-term health conditions are safe.

Eileen Edwards has just taken up the role as the new service director at Sue Ryder’s neurological care centre in Aberdeen.

And she highlights how important it is for care facilities to continue with restrictions brought in to protect residents from Covid-19.

“We don’t see our infection protection control measures easing any time soon,” she says. “And in fact, there’s an added intensity now to not let our guard down.

“When someone is living with an advanced neurological condition, it’s already challenging.

“But living with it during a pandemic is extraordinarily debilitating.”

New domes will help keep Aberdeen residents safe

Dee View Court staff are now fundraising for £35,000 to buy two glass domes for the garden – and have almost reached their target.

Fully insulated, and fitted out with heating, the sheltered seats will help residents at the Aberdeen care centre get more access to the outdoors throughout the year.

“They would provide much-needed space for residents to socialise warmly and safely and in line with the continuing ongoing restrictions in the sector,” Eileen says.

“Longer-term, when Covid hopefully is in the past, we’ll be able to use the domes for other activities such as family dining and socialising.

It will be such a great asset for us to have.”

So far the centre has raised £28,000 thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses, including Aberdeen Harbour Board.

‘It’s an incredibly special place’

Eileen started her new role in March and is impressed with how staff make sure all the residents, who have neurological conditions such as MS, have the ability to thrive.

“Seeing the difference they make to people’s day-to-day lives to allow people to reach their goals and live their best lives is evident every day,” she said.

The Aberdeen care centre is now working on plans to expand its services further to help more people over the coming years.

“Dee View Court is an incredibly special place with the work that is done,” Eileen said. “The landscape of social care is an ever-evolving picture.

“Here I know we will continue to embrace new models of neurological care at the very cutting edge of innovation and I feel very privileged to be a part of that.”

Dee View Court recently doubled its capacity to 44 beds after raising over £3.9million through a successful fundraiser.

Anyone wishing to make a donation towards the glass domes can visit www.sueryder.org/donate/neuro-donation

