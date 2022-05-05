Kim Kardashian’s ‘dangerous’ three-week, 16lb weight loss: Aberdeen nutritionist offers safer alternative over just a few months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kim Kardashian’s ‘dangerous’ three-week, 16lb weight loss: Aberdeen nutritionist offers safer alternative over just a few months

By Chloe Irvine
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 12:27 pm
Kim Kardashian at the met gala on the left and on the right a photo of Graeme Tomlinson
Kim Kardashian's weight loss diet before the Met Gala could have been far less "extreme" according to Aberdeen nutritionist.

An Aberdeen nutrition expert says Kim Kardashian could have lost her Met Gala weight safely in just a few months – but chose a “dangerous and miserable” route instead.

The annual fundraising ball is one of the biggest events on the fashion calendar and is always packed with A-list stars.

For this year’s event, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s custom-made Jean Louis dress from 1962.

But she admitted she was brought to tears when the dress was too small for her.

Rather than wearing something else, she took drastic measures.

How did Kim Kardashian lose weight for the Met Gala?

In the space of three weeks, the reality star and businesswoman lost 16lb (7kg).

She told red carpet reporters she had been wearing a sauna suit twice a day to raise her body temperature and sweat out water.

Kardashian would also have a daily run on the treadmill, and said she “completely cut out” all sugar and carbs, eating only the “cleanest” vegetables and protein.

But Aberdeen nutritionist Graeme Tomlinson has trashed the method as dangerous and unsustainable.

Why were Kim Kardashian’s weight loss methods dangerous?

Also known as The Fitness Chef, he has more than one million social media followers and last year penned a Sunday Times bestselling book.

“It’s a load of rubbish,” he said.

“The reason she lost that weight is because she severely reduced her calories and increased the amount of energy she burned.

Worried about eating that takeaway? Aberdeen nutritionist says you can enjoy your chips and still lose weight

“Obviously, I wouldn’t recommend that in terms of being safe and healthy, also the mental aspect of it – she must have been absolutely miserable just to fit into a dress.”

Graeme added: “When she talks about banning carbs and sugar and only eating certain vegetables, there’s no science to back that up.

“It all comes down to calories in versus calories out.”

How can you achieve the same weight loss sustainably?

After Kardashian discussed her crash diet, she told reporters she was going to eat pizza and donuts to celebrate, which raised concerns of disordered eating.

Graeme believes her mindset on weight loss is “extreme” and there are safer ways she could have met her goals.

“By making one or two small tweaks to her diet over two or three months, she could have lost that weight in a more enjoyable way,” he explained.

“With extreme restriction, there’s more chance you’re going to end up bingeing on food.

The slow approach maybe isn’t as sexy, but it is more effective.”

“Instead of eating in a balanced way, you end up starving yourself and then eating excessively.

“This isn’t really a good place to be for your mental health.

“If someone is able to lose a pound per week for six months, that’s a lot of weight.

“Whereas, if you’re aiming to lose 16 pounds in three weeks it’s so unsustainable that you’ll have to stop.

“The slow approach maybe isn’t as sexy, but it is more effective.”

Plea not to copy Kim’s plan

He now fears that young women who look up to the Kardashians may try to follow in Kim’s footsteps with this advice.

“She’ll probably gain the weight back, which is fine for her – but for the average person who’s got a lot of weight to lose, if they lose it, gain it back, they won’t make a lot of progress.

“It’s quite dangerous because a lot of young women do look up to Kim Kardashian and will probably do the diet she’s on and follow her advice.

“I doubt any of them will find it enjoyable or effective.”

