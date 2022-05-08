Health: 10 ways to make fruit more appealing to teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health & Wellbeing

Health: 10 ways to make fruit more appealing to teens

By Lisa Salmon
May 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Encouraging children to eat the fruit and veg they should can often be difficult.
It’s no surprise that teenagers don’t eat enough fruit, but the extent of their fruit avoidance is quite shocking, as new research suggests the majority of British teens don’t even eat an apple a day.

Adolescents in the UK have diets which are “unhealthy and unsustainable”, according to the Birmingham University research, which found seven in 10 British teenagers don’t even consume 100g of fruit each day – the equivalent of around one small apple.

Dietitian Ursula Arens agrees it’s no surprise that teenagers aren’t eating much fruit, although it’s a shame, as it’s good for them, full of nutrients and fibre, and low in saturated fat.

Dietitian Ursula Arens.

“It’s difficult to get teenagers to eat more fruit, because they rush out of the house in the morning, and surveys have shown they tend to eat less breakfast than a few years ago,” says Arens. “So, they feed themselves ASAP en route to school, and that can often be a ghastly energy drink.

“After school, they come out of supermarkets with crisps and chocolates – it’s got to be cheap and quick, with a high-intensity taste.”

Arens points out that saying to a 15-year-old that fruit and veg reduces your heart disease risk when you’re 60, isn’t a message that’s going to persuade them to eat it.

“Fruit and veg is competing with instant, highly-palatable, quick and easy foods. It’s quick and easy to eat a banana, but if your friends go to the supermarket and are eating crisps and chocolate, and you’ve got a banana or an apple, it’s just not a good look!”

However, Arens says there are many things that can be done to get teenagers to eat more fruit, including…

1. Make smoothies

Any fruit thrown into a blender with a touch of yoghurt and honey can be delicious. Shop-bought smoothies tend to be quite high in sugar and calories, warns Arens. Using frozen berries in homemade smoothies can make them quicker and easier, she suggests.

Kids love a smoothie, and you can make them super healthy too. 

2. Try chilli pineapple

Arens says stalls in South Africa chop fresh pineapple and sprinkle it with a mix of salt and chilli powder. “It doesn’t sound like a good combination, but actually, it’s perfect,” she says. “It’s a lovely, sweet and sour, juicy taste, with a bite of chilli to it. It’s cheap, quick and delicious.”

3. Eat bananas with peanut butter

“Banana slices spread with peanut butter is a magic mix,” promises Arens.

4. Add fruit to cereal

Breakfast with cereal and milk is an opportunity to slice in some banana or throw in raspberries or strawberries, but Arens warns: “That requires a bit of planning, and kids being agreeable to spend five minutes less in bed.”

Have fruit readily available for your children to pick up and eat easily. 

5. Have pre-cut fruit available

Supermarkets sell pre-cut little fruit bowls, which may be more attractive to teens, but Arens says: “They tend to be £2-£3, when a packet of crisps is about 50p, plus eating the fruit means they might get sticky fingers.” Parents – or teens – can, of course, cut up fruit themselves to make it easier to eat, but that means making a bit of an effort.

6. Add a sweet dip

Melting chocolate to dip fruit like strawberries or bananas into, can make it more attractive to teenagers, although that’s a very high-sugar option, which may cancel out the benefits of eating the fruit.

A glass of fruit juice is full of vitamins. 

7. Drink fruit juice

“Orange juice, for example, is fine, but it’s a much faster sugar hit than eating a whole orange, and you’re not getting quite the fibre,” says Arens. “Fruit juice is a better option than a pint of lemonade or an energy drink – a single portion of fruit juice, which is 150ml or a small glass, counts as one of your five-a-day.” However, she points out that even if a teen has several glasses of fruit juice, they would all still only count as a total of one of their five-a-day.

8. Keep a full, very visible fruit bowl

If you want your teen to eat more fruit, it’s common sense to make sure the fruit bowl is full of fruit they like, and very visible and easy-to-access.

Fruit can be a tasty and healthy snack. 

9. Teach them how to chop fruit

Chopping fruit can be off-putting for teens, but it’s a good idea for parents to show them how to do it, suggests Arens. “It’s messy, but you should allow them that, because a few years from now when they’re students, living away at uni, they’ll be able to chop a pineapple or a mango up.”

10. Be a fruit role model

Although being a fruit-eating role model is more relevant for young children, Arens says: “It’s about being a role model, planning, having something in the fridge or fruit bowl for them, and being willing to spend a few minutes chopping it if necessary.”

