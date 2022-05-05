These north-east groups are sharing £200,000 – how could it benefit you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These north-east groups are sharing £200,000 – how could it benefit you?

By James Wyllie
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sarah Misra, chief executive of Befriend a Child, which has received a grant from NHS Grampian Endowment Fund.
Sarah Misra, chief executive of Befriend a Child, which has received a grant from NHS Grampian Endowment Fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Twenty crucial projects from across the north-east have shared a £200,000 pot to get people fitter and change lives for the better.

The NHS Grampian Endowment Fund has delivered the cash after opening a community grant scheme at the tail end of 2021.

It is aimed at improving the health of communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray by supporting their wellbeing and preventing potentially harmful situations from worsening.

Additionally, this could also prevent people requiring hospital admission further down the line.

Asthma-friendly schools and befriending support

Among the beneficiaries of the fund is the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, which is using the money to help youngsters and schools understand more about the condition.

The My Breath Is My Life project provides in-person workshops and online resources to educate and inform.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation. Picture by Paul Glendell

Chief executive Martina Chukwuma-Ezike said: “Improved asthma management creates better health, less hospital admissions, better sleep and significantly less anxiety for people with asthma, their families, carers, teachers, colleagues and friends.”

Other projects receiving cash from the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund include a one-year scheme to help 20 young people through Befriend a Child, work to buy a new vehicle for the Elgin Street Pastors and the creation of a staff garden at Inverurie Community Hospital.

The full list of successful projects:

  • Aberdeen FC Community Trust: Wellbeing hubs
  • Aberdeen Independent Multiple Sclerosis (AIMS): Chair-based exercise programme
  • Asthma and Allergy Foundation: Workshops for young people
  • Befriend A Child: Befriending
  • Bethany Christian Trust: Community recovery
  • Charlie House: Mental health and wellbeing
Last year NHS Grampian staff and Grampian Hospitals Art Trust created a lighthouse celebrating the work of the NHS staff during the pandemic. Picture by Chris Sumner
Last year NHS Grampian staff and Grampian Hospitals Art Trust created a lighthouse celebrating the work of the NHS staff during the pandemic. Picture by Chris Sumner
  • CLAN Cancer Support: Enhancing access to non-clinical support services
  • Elgin Street Pastors: Purchase of vehicle to use as a safe zone
  • Grampian Hospitals Art Trust (GHAT): Consultation to develop arts activities in Huntly
  • Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC): Peer-led support networks
  • Inspire: Sunday activities programme
  • Inverurie Community Hospital: Staff garden
  • Mental Health Aberdeen: Amputee counselling service
  • Moray Arts Development: Narrative approach project
SensationALL charity manager Katie McNutt with service manager and co-founder Suz Strachan.
SensationALL charity manager Katie McNutt with service manager and co-founder Suz Strachan. Picture by Kami Thomson
  • Portlethen and District Men’s Shed: Growth project
  • Quarriers Arrows Service: Wellbeing for parents and children
  • Sensationall: Services for families affected by multiple support needs
  • The Leanne Fund: Get active Grampian
  • TSI Moray: Resilient Volunteers
  • Wild Things: Health and wellbeing programme

