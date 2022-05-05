These north-east groups are sharing £200,000 – how could it benefit you?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twenty crucial projects from across the north-east have shared a £200,000 pot to get people fitter and change lives for the better.

The NHS Grampian Endowment Fund has delivered the cash after opening a community grant scheme at the tail end of 2021.

It is aimed at improving the health of communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray by supporting their wellbeing and preventing potentially harmful situations from worsening.

Additionally, this could also prevent people requiring hospital admission further down the line.

Asthma-friendly schools and befriending support

Among the beneficiaries of the fund is the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, which is using the money to help youngsters and schools understand more about the condition.

The My Breath Is My Life project provides in-person workshops and online resources to educate and inform.

Chief executive Martina Chukwuma-Ezike said: “Improved asthma management creates better health, less hospital admissions, better sleep and significantly less anxiety for people with asthma, their families, carers, teachers, colleagues and friends.”

Other projects receiving cash from the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund include a one-year scheme to help 20 young people through Befriend a Child, work to buy a new vehicle for the Elgin Street Pastors and the creation of a staff garden at Inverurie Community Hospital.

The full list of successful projects:

Aberdeen FC Community Trust: Wellbeing hubs

Aberdeen Independent Multiple Sclerosis (AIMS): Chair-based exercise programme

Asthma and Allergy Foundation: Workshops for young people

Befriend A Child: Befriending

Bethany Christian Trust: Community recovery

Charlie House: Mental health and wellbeing

CLAN Cancer Support: Enhancing access to non-clinical support services

Elgin Street Pastors: Purchase of vehicle to use as a safe zone

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust (GHAT): Consultation to develop arts activities in Huntly

Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC): Peer-led support networks

Inspire: Sunday activities programme

Inverurie Community Hospital: Staff garden

Mental Health Aberdeen: Amputee counselling service

Moray Arts Development: Narrative approach project

Portlethen and District Men’s Shed: Growth project

Quarriers Arrows Service: Wellbeing for parents and children

Sensationall: Services for families affected by multiple support needs

The Leanne Fund: Get active Grampian

TSI Moray: Resilient Volunteers

Wild Things: Health and wellbeing programme