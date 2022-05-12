Aberdeen drummer who thought she’d die from Covid ready to rock once again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mairi Newberry spent nearly two weeks on oxygen support after contracting Covid, and is still coping with the aftermath from the infection.

And even though she believes her fibromyalgia has worsened since testing positive, the 47-year-old is determined to keep drumming,

For the third year in a row, the Aberdeen drummer and singer is taking part in a drumathon to raise money for the NHS.

‘I thought I was going to die’

Mairi thought she was going to die after being hospitalised with coronavirus, leaving her with psychological scars from the ordeal.

She explained: “I had really severe Covid in September, my temperature was 42C degrees for a week.

“I was taken into hospital, but they let me out thinking I was okay and then six hours later I was back in an ambulance to ARI, I was definitely not okay.

“I was on oxygen for 10 days but afterwards was the hardest part, you’re busy concentrating on trying to breathe you don’t realise what else can happen.

“I’ve got skin infections quite a lot and still suffer from that and Covid’s mentally wrecked me as well, I thought I was going to die.”

‘My food tastes wrong’

Mairi believes Covid has also worsened her fibromyalgia and given her new complications such as a foul taste with certain foods.

“I’ve had fibromyalgia since 2015 and I’d lived with it successfully.

“I learned how to stretch the pain out, but Covid put it to another level, my muscles are a lot weaker.

“I’ve not had Covid for seven months but eggs taste like money, my food tastes wrong.

“I can eat an egg yolk and that tastes fine, but if I eat an egg white it tastes like the smell of coins, it’s really bizarre. You don’t feel normal because of things like that,” she said.

Previously, Mairi had played for 12 hours, but admits she isn’t sure how long this drumathon will last.

She said: “I’ve committed myself to two hours, but dare I say if I feel okay I’ll just keep going.

“I’m going to set myself up and see how I go. The longer I do, hopefully, the more I can inspire other people that they can do this and get over this terrible time we’ve all had.”

Playing the drums has helped with recovery

As she works towards her recovery, she wants to inspire others who’ve been through a similar experience.

She added: “Your brain gets hijacked and I’m trying to shake it off, I think rehearsing and playing the drums is helping me, I feel a little bit better after each time.

“The whole thing has been a crazy rollercoaster, but I’m determined to get through it. I want to help and inspire others, I’ve always wanted to do that even if it’s one person.

“At the end of the day, we’re all on the same level and we need to help each other out.”

Mairi’s drumathon will kick off on Monday May 16 at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel at 2pm.

Read more:

People who catch Covid-19 ‘more likely to then suffer depression and anxiety’

What is parosmia: The Covid symptom making food taste like sewage

I didn’t get vaccinated. Now Long Covid has wrecked my life