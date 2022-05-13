Moray man ‘so grateful’ after undergoing life-saving liver transplant and urges others to get scanned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Moray man ‘so grateful’ after undergoing life-saving liver transplant and urges others to get scanned

By Chloe Irvine
May 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 5:07 pm
William McHaffie lying in hospital bed and on the right is a graphic of a skeleton highlighting the liver
William McHaffie's life was saved by a liver transplant and now wants others to get checked

A man has highlighted the importance of getting a liver scan after undergoing a life-saving operation.

William McHaffie was left with multiple cancerous tumours in his liver following a long-term battle with cirrhosis.

The 63-year-old, of Aberlour, was diagnosed five years ago after moving up to Moray with his wife from the Borders.

“I was having my liver monitored and I decided to go to Dr Gray’s Hospital just to get a test and it came back, unfortunately, saying I had cancer in my liver,” he said.

“When I first heard that news I was devastated, my wife was with me and she was upset as well, it’s quite difficult to deal with that diagnosis.”

William has shared his own experience to encourage others to take up the opportunity to get their liver scanned to check for any problems.

The British Liver Trust is holding six mobile screening sessions across Scotland, including in Inverness on Sunday.

‘I woke up thinking I was going to die’

William McHaffie with his wife Gillian and dog Theo.

After undergoing further tests and scans, William was told he had three tumours in his liver and later underwent a life-saving transplant.

“I was told when they did the scans I had three tumours in my liver. It has to be under a certain size otherwise they can’t operate, it was shown just under what it needed to be.

“I was relieved because it was really the only thing that was going to save my life, with a tumour that size, I was made aware I didn’t have a lot of time left.

“It was really stressful because you’ve got to find a match, there’s a number of problems and there were these statistics about finding a match and what can go wrong.

“I remember waking up one day and thinking there was a 100% chance I was going to die,” he said.

‘I broke down’

William was told to keep his mobile phone on him at all times because he could be called about a match at any moment.

He took the call while setting up a camp for the night with Gillian while they were out mountain climbing.

“I didn’t know if I was going to survive and Gillian asked me if there’s anything I’d like to do,” he said.

“I said ‘the only thing I want to do is get up a mountain with you’. I always liked climbing the hills and the mountains in Scotland and she’d never been up one.

William and Gillian McHaffie on top of snowy mountain
William and Gillian on their mountain walk.

“We went to a campsite at the Glen up from Aviemore and I only had one bar in the phone and it went off. Luckily, I had enough reception to answer it.

“It was the liver transplant team to say they had a liver for me and could I make my way down to Edinburgh – it was about 4am by the time we got there.

William admitted he “broke down” after learning where his liver was coming from.

“The only time I broke down, and I still find it difficult to talk about it, was when I was told it was someone being kept alive by life support and it was going to get shut off,” he said.

“Then the transplant coordinator said the life support had been cut off. I had to go into the toilet because it became real for me then.”

‘To grow old with my wife is all I wanted’

William, who has also suffered eye problems with third nerve palsy, urged people to take up the chance of a liver scan.

He highlighted the impact his new liver has had on his life.

He added: “I love life, I didn’t know whether I’d get this chance or not. I’m so grateful and the liver transplant unit was fantastic.

William McHaffie lying in hospital bed following liver transplant
William McHaffie recovering in hospital after liver transplant.

“I have had complications to my health such as diabetes and high blood pressure, but I’ll tell you what, to live more years and grow old with my wife is all I wanted.

“There are many people who’ve got liver disease. It’s a massive problem and if people can take a scan, it might stop people from dying.

“I wouldn’t still be alive today if it hadn’t been for the intervention of the medical team.”

Information regarding the British Liver Trust’s screening events can be found here

 

Read more:

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]