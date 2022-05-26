Barra 10K: Hundreds of north-east runners limber up to help terminally ill kids with Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of runners could help a north-east charity for terminally-ill children reach a major £1 million milestone this weekend.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars was launched by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner in memory of their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh who died from an incurable brain tumour.

In the decade since, they’ve worked to fund equipment and experiences for other families in a similar position.

Over the last two years, grants totalling almost £150,000 have been shared by 92 families.

And the Oldmeldrum-based charity has raised a total of £970,000 – rapidly closing in on the £1m milestone.

Chance to get charity ‘back on the map’

This weekend hundreds of north-east runners will take to Barra Hill for a major fundraising event.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars is relaunching its flagship Barra 10K, which has “grown from strength to strength” since its first outing in 2016.

Around 300 people will take part in Saturday’s race, at the site of the Battle of Barra in 1308.

This year’s event seems particularly poignant as the charity marks its 10th anniversary, having battled through a raft of challenges during two years of coronavirus.

Co-founder Jonathan Cordiner said: “We’ve got so many people desperate to do their bit for the charity again.

“Everyone’s standing shoulder to shoulder to raise money for terminally ill children across Scotland.

“It’s not something we’ve been able to do for two years, the charity has really struggled, there has been very little by way of income for the charity.

“But, of course, the need for the funds has very much remained and we continue to support on average four or five families each month.”

‘Culmination of the efforts of so many’

He added: “An event like this is a massive organisation and is only possible with a huge amount of support from the local community.

“We always feel so privileged and grateful that we have that support, we have a huge number of local sponsors who cover the entire cost of the event.

“Saturday will be the culmination of the efforts of so many people and we’re just so very grateful for that.”

More information about the Barra 10K can be found at Kayleigh’s Wee Stars website.

Read more:

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars: North-east charity supporting terminally ill children aims to raise £100k in 2022

North-east children’s charity appoints first chief executive

Aberdeenshire man raises over £3,500 for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars’ charity