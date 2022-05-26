Barra 10K: Hundreds of north-east runners limber up to help terminally ill kids with Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Barra 10K: Hundreds of north-east runners limber up to help terminally ill kids with Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

By Chloe Irvine
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:41 am
Barra 10k to make it's return for Kayleigh's Wee Stars. Picture by Kami Thomson
Barra 10k to make it's return for Kayleigh's Wee Stars. Picture by Kami Thomson

Hundreds of runners could help a north-east charity for terminally-ill children reach a major £1 million milestone this weekend.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars was launched by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner in memory of their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh who died from an incurable brain tumour.

In the decade since, they’ve worked to fund equipment and experiences for other families in a similar position.

Over the last two years, grants totalling almost £150,000 have been shared by 92 families.

And the Oldmeldrum-based charity has raised a total of £970,000 – rapidly closing in on the £1m milestone.

Chance to get charity ‘back on the map’

This weekend hundreds of north-east runners will take to Barra Hill for a major fundraising event.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars is relaunching its flagship Barra 10K, which has “grown from strength to strength” since its first outing in 2016.

Around 300 people will take part in Saturday’s race, at the site of the Battle of Barra in 1308.

Jonathan Cordiner. Picture by Abermedia / Michal Wachucik

This year’s event seems particularly poignant as the charity marks its 10th anniversary, having battled through a raft of challenges during two years of coronavirus.

Co-founder Jonathan Cordiner said: “We’ve got so many people desperate to do their bit for the charity again.

“Everyone’s standing shoulder to shoulder to raise money for terminally ill children across Scotland.

Jonathan and Anna Cordiner with their daughter Kayleigh at the Children’s Hospital in Aberdeen in 2012. Picture by Colin Rennie

“It’s not something we’ve been able to do for two years, the charity has really struggled, there has been very little by way of income for the charity.

“But, of course, the need for the funds has very much remained and we continue to support on average four or five families each month.”

‘Culmination of the efforts of so many’

He added: “An event like this is a massive organisation and is only possible with a huge amount of support from the local community.

“We always feel so privileged and grateful that we have that support, we have a huge number of local sponsors who cover the entire cost of the event.

Runners at the 2017 Barra 10K - one of the flagship fundraisers for Kayleigh's Wee Stars.
Runners at the 2017 Barra 10K – one of the flagship fundraisers for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

“Saturday will be the culmination of the efforts of so many people and we’re just so very grateful for that.”

More information about the Barra 10K can be found at Kayleigh’s Wee Stars website.

Read more:

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars: North-east charity supporting terminally ill children aims to raise £100k in 2022

North-east children’s charity appoints first chief executive

Aberdeenshire man raises over £3,500 for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars’ charity

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]