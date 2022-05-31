Opening of new major treatment centre in Highlands delayed until next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opening of new major treatment centre in Highlands delayed until next year

By Charlotte Thomson
May 31, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 6:46 pm
The new treatment centre in Inverness.
The opening of a major new treatment centre in the Highlands has been hit with further delays.

The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H) was scheduled to open in Inverness in the autumn – 12 months behind the original date.

But there have been problems with deliveries of plasterboard, steel and roofing materials.

Planning director Deborah Jones told NHS Highland that construction has also been held up with Covid due to staff having to isolate.

When will the centre now open?

Now, it is hoped construction work can be completed by the end of the year.

“We have been in discussion with Balfour Beattie and have concluded those discussions with a confirmed completion date of December 9,” she told a meeting of its board earlier.

“This means our go-live date has been pushed back to the April 3, 2023.”

Ms Jones explained that it would not be possible for the £42 million centre to still open this year because it would take 12 weeks to prepare for the move.

The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness will help clear a backlog of patients. 
Services will need to be transferred and staff will need to be trained up before the first patients are admitted.

In her update, she said around one-third of the 210 people required to staff the centre have been recruited.

Treatment centre delays: What will the facility offer?

Health bosses say the elective care centre will be a key part of plans to reduce waiting times.

The facility will deliver “the best quality state-of-the-art, innovative ophthalmology and orthopaedic health care to the people of the north of Scotland”.

NTC-H will provide:

  • Uncomplicated hip and knee replacement surgery
  • Hand, foot, and ankle surgery
  • A full range of ophthalmic care including outpatients and surgical treatment

It was initially hoped that the new National Treatment Centre would open in December.

