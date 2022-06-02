Cost of delayed Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre rises another £12m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cost of delayed Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre rises another £12m

By Ana Da Silva
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:20 am
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.

Health bosses say Aberdeen’s new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre is coming in another £12 million over budget.

Members of NHS Grampian’s board are being asked to approve changes to the budget today, upping it to £245m – more than double the original estimate.

However, the bottom line for the health board won’t change, as the Scottish Government is footing this extra bill.

Why is the budget increasing?

Material shortages, price increases and a lack of labourers have been included in the reasons for the cost increasing.

The contractor for the project has blamed these on geopolitical issues, and the likes of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the briefing document going before the NHS Grampian board, construction-related costs are increasing from £216m to almost £228.

The price of furniture and equipment to fit-out the facility has remained steady at £17m.

Ongoing construction at the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre on the Foresterhill campus.

This increase, from the previously approved £233.2m, is now more than double the original £120m cost listed when the project was first announced in June 2014.

However, no additional delays have been reported and the new facilities will go ahead as planned.

The new Anchor Centre – specialising in cancer care – will now welcome its first patients in August 2023.

Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is scheduled to become operational in March 2024.

It will replace Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, which is due for demolition in August 2024.

Project previously hit by delays

The project has been in the works since 2014, and comprises the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

Originally the facility was earmarked for completion in 2020.

But delays associated with rising costs, Covid, the war in Ukraine and Brexit have forced the completion date back another three months.

Concerns around sourcing materials have also played a factor, with the likes of steel prices increasing four-fold in recent years.

Steel prices have increased four-fold in recent years.

A report updating the board on the progress of the project will be published in August.

More health news…

Why is NHS Grampian spending £2m on doors?

‘Small price to pay’: Director says latest north-east hospital delay will be worth the wait

Revealed: ‘Hotel-style’ rooms and ‘non-clinical feeling’ for Aberdeen’s £233m new hospitals

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]