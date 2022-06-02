NHS Grampian approves first steps of major plan for next six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian approves first steps of major plan for next six years

By Ana Da Silva
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 6:32 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, one of the main NHS Grampian hospitals. Picture by Kami Thomson
NHS Grampian has approved the first steps of a major plan to revamp health and social care services over the next six years.

Health chiefs heard this morning how the pandemic has had a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of the north-east, and also NHS staff specifically.

In response, and to better prepare for the future, its new plan will ensure it is prepared to tackle ongoing and arising challenges like Covid-19.

Some of the challenges it aims to tackle include the waiting list backlog, stretched workforce and financial pressures.

However, many of the finer details will be further developed in the coming weeks, with the first 12-month plan to be submitted to the Scottish Government in late July.

Why does NHS Grampian need this future plan?

Called The Plan for the Future, bosses hope it will create a “sustainable direction” for how care is delivered through to 2028.

Although some of the issues outlined in the paper have challenged the health board years before Covid, the pandemic further exacerbated them.

According to the document, they expect some major challenges:

  • Waiting lists to grow by “as much as 13,000 per year”.
  • In the next five years, the current 1% workforce growth is “insufficient to keep up with demand”.
  • NHS Grampian is also expecting an annual financial gap of £60 million by 2026.
NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox says the future plan could require "difficult choices".
Speaking at the meeting earlier, chief executive Caroline Hiscox said: “We know going forward there are going to be significant financial constraints across the public sector.

“It’s going to require us to make some difficult choices at points moving forward.

“And that will be relatively soon.”

Workforce concerns

The health board has highlighted that a national plan to grow the workforce by 1% – the equivalent of 1,800 full-time staff – won’t be enough to help it meet demand going forward.

Last month Prof Hiscox told us how concerns like the “health debt” that’s built up in recent years is taking its toll on services.

Her comments followed a staff survey in which more than half admitted they were unhappy with their role at NHS Grampian.

Of the reasons given, understaffing was by far the most common complaint.

The topic was also discussed earlier this year, when staff said a 20% increase in NHS Grampian staff – largely in Covid-related roles likes vaccination and contact tracing – weren’t being felt “on the ground”.

Since then, work to identify vacancies and fill the roles faster has escalated, and talks have taken place with universities on how new staff can be better supported.

How will NHS Grampian tackle these challenges?

To achieve this vision, the health board is placing its focus on an initiative called “people, places and pathways”.

These categories include:

  • People: engaging the public in an ongoing conversation to co-create the future of their healthcare.
  • Places: create environments (both social and physical) that are helpful to promoting health and wellbeing.
  • Pathways: ensure those seeking care are well informed with honest and transparent details.

The health board has already consulted with thousands of people over its future direction, and will lay out more details for these next steps in the coming weeks.

This updated plan will be put to the Scottish Government by July 29.

