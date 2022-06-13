Robert Gordon University pledges to ‘normalise and celebrate’ breastfeeding on campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Gordon University pledges to ‘normalise and celebrate’ breastfeeding on campus

By Ana Da Silva
June 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
RGU will keep championing a safe and supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers.
RGU will keep championing a safe and supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers. Pictures by: Kami Thomson

An Aberdeen university continues to champion a safe environment for breastfeeding mums.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) became the first higher or further education establishment in Grampian to sign up for the national Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme.

It aims to support, normalise and celebrate breastfeeding.

And it comes after data from the Scottish Maternal and Infant Nutrition Survey showed women who breastfeed lack confidence to do so in public and worry about being challenged.

Training to protect mothers’ rights

The scheme is run by local health boards and backed by the Scottish Government.

Businesses demonstrate their support by displaying signs, with more than 200 organisations in Grampian having signed up so far.

However, RGU is the single biggest participant to date with a community of 16,000 students and 1,500 staff.

It will not only display banners and posters across campus, but staff have also received training from NHS Grampian on how to protect mothers’ rights and enable a safe environment.

RGU will keep championing a safe and supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers.
Left to right, student midwife Sarah Brolly, NHS advance public health practitioner Emma Williams, RGU vice principle for research and community engagement Nick Fyfe, RGU lecturer health visiting Emma Hay-Higgins with Anya and second-year student midwife Orlagh McKeeman

Private spaces are also made available on campus, offering parents options as part of their preferred feeding journey.

Professor Lynn Kilbride, vice principal for academic development and student experience, said the university is “delighted” to be embracing the scheme.

She added they “remain committed to effectively training professionals” to help families and ensure infants “get the best possible start in life”.

Creating a ‘compassionate culture’

Emma Hay-Higgins, a lecturer in Nursing, MSc Advancing Practice, is proud of RGU’s commitment to signing up to the BFS.

As a new mum, and staff member involved in teaching the Unicef BFI gold accreditation programme, she believes it demonstrates a “compassionate culture” towards breastfeeding.

She says supporting close and loving relationships can make a “real difference to families reaching their personal feeding goals” and shaping infants’ long-term outcomes.

RGU has signed up for the Breast Feeding Friendly Scotland scheme.
RGU has signed up for the Breast Feeding Friendly Scotland scheme.

Last year, RGU became the first university in Scotland to be awarded the Unicef Baby Friendly Gold Award.

The international accreditation recognises sustained quality in ensuring that midwives and health visitors are equipped to support infant feeding and early relationship building.

How can my business sign up?

Public Health Minister Maree Todd has thanked the university and NHS Grampians public health team, which have been working to deliver the scheme.

She said: “The enthusiasm to take a whole campus approach and go well beyond the requirements of the scheme is hugely encouraging and appreciated.

The university is creating a 'compassionate culture' around breastfeeding.
The university is creating a ‘compassionate culture’ around breastfeeding.

“I hope that other universities across the country will now join them and we can work together to make a truly Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland.”

Businesses interested in signing up to the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland Scheme should visit the NHS Grampian website.

