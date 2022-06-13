Robert Gordon University pledges to ‘normalise and celebrate’ breastfeeding on campus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen university continues to champion a safe environment for breastfeeding mums.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) became the first higher or further education establishment in Grampian to sign up for the national Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme.

It aims to support, normalise and celebrate breastfeeding.

And it comes after data from the Scottish Maternal and Infant Nutrition Survey showed women who breastfeed lack confidence to do so in public and worry about being challenged.

Training to protect mothers’ rights

The scheme is run by local health boards and backed by the Scottish Government.

Businesses demonstrate their support by displaying signs, with more than 200 organisations in Grampian having signed up so far.

However, RGU is the single biggest participant to date with a community of 16,000 students and 1,500 staff.

It will not only display banners and posters across campus, but staff have also received training from NHS Grampian on how to protect mothers’ rights and enable a safe environment.

Private spaces are also made available on campus, offering parents options as part of their preferred feeding journey.

Professor Lynn Kilbride, vice principal for academic development and student experience, said the university is “delighted” to be embracing the scheme.

She added they “remain committed to effectively training professionals” to help families and ensure infants “get the best possible start in life”.

Creating a ‘compassionate culture’

Emma Hay-Higgins, a lecturer in Nursing, MSc Advancing Practice, is proud of RGU’s commitment to signing up to the BFS.

As a new mum, and staff member involved in teaching the Unicef BFI gold accreditation programme, she believes it demonstrates a “compassionate culture” towards breastfeeding.

She says supporting close and loving relationships can make a “real difference to families reaching their personal feeding goals” and shaping infants’ long-term outcomes.

Last year, RGU became the first university in Scotland to be awarded the Unicef Baby Friendly Gold Award.

The international accreditation recognises sustained quality in ensuring that midwives and health visitors are equipped to support infant feeding and early relationship building.

How can my business sign up?

Public Health Minister Maree Todd has thanked the university and NHS Grampians public health team, which have been working to deliver the scheme.

She said: “The enthusiasm to take a whole campus approach and go well beyond the requirements of the scheme is hugely encouraging and appreciated.

“I hope that other universities across the country will now join them and we can work together to make a truly Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland.”

Businesses interested in signing up to the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland Scheme should visit the NHS Grampian website.

