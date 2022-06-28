North-east man launches liver transplant support charity after overcoming broken neck, heart attack and spina bifida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east man launches liver transplant support charity after overcoming broken neck, heart attack and spina bifida

By James Wyllie
June 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Micheal Murray is setting up his own charity to help people requiring a liver transplant. Picture by Kami Thomson
Micheal Murray is setting up his own charity to help people requiring a liver transplant. Picture by Kami Thomson

After falling down the stairs three years ago, Micheal Murray, 60, was told he had mere months to live.

The accident left the former salesman and auctioneer with a broken neck and three cracked vertebrae in his spine.

And when he was being checked over by doctors, they found the Insch man’s liver was incredibly damaged.

After some more tests, he was placed on the waiting list for a transplant.

It was the latest in a long run of health concerns for Micheal, who had also previously suffered a heart attack and overcome spina bifida – where he was born with a gap in his spine.

‘Why give it to me – I’ve already lived’

Micheal received the call he’d been waiting for on October 22 last year.

A liver was being donated by a young girl who was also AB-negative – matching his own blood type.

But he was reluctant to go through with the procedure.

“I thought, why give a liver to someone who’s 60? I’ve already lived,” Micheal said.

“But the doctor said ‘you need a liver – you’ve another 20 years in you yet.’

“And all I said was ‘oh, hell’.”

Liver transplant led to other concerns

The liver transplant was a success, but a few weeks later Micheal was struck down by another illness which required him to go under the knife again.

This time surgeons removed a 20cm (7 inch) section of his intestines.

Micheal received a liver transplant last October.
Micheal received a liver transplant last October. Picture by Kami Thomson

He was then struck down with sepsis – blood poisoning – requiring even more recovery time in the wards.

Micheal was in and out of hospital regularly, for his illnesses and check-ups, for six months.

This required him to pay for travel to and from appointments, and for hotel stays for a carer.

“I was running back and forth, with petrol to pay and a carer with me. It wasn’t cheap,” he said.

“Being on mobility, it’s not money you’ve got sitting about.”

Inspiration to start a charity

He’s now in the process of setting up the Micheal Murray Liver Transplant Support Group, with his sister and one of Aberdeen’s top consultants as trustees.

Its aim is to ease the financial burden for others facing the need for a liver transplant, and create a support network for those affected.

Since Micheal started fundraising last week, he’s already taken in thousands of pounds from people keen to support the cause.

Micheal is holding an auction to start off the fundraising for his liver transplant support charity.
Micheal is holding an auction to start off the fundraising for his liver transplant support charity. Picture by Kami Thomson

And the “well kent” face is collecting donations for a fundraising auction – hoping to amass several hundred lots to go under the hammer.

He’s already had pledges of local jewellery, toys and football memorabilia.

Micheal added: “There were so many costs I had not been prepared for.

“And I often found myself struggling to cover my basic needs.

“So I thought, if I set up a charity, we can relieve that pressure for other people going to get transplants.”

Micheal can be contacted via his fundraising page, available at gofundme.com/f/liver-transplant-support-group

