‘Folk aren’t getting care until crisis point – we have to stop that’: National care service plans announced in Peterculter

The Health Secretary has promised to listen to north and north-east voices as plans for a Scottish national care service take a step forward.

Humza Yousaf made the vow during a visit to Peterculter this morning, where he also promised to end the “postcode lottery” for services.

As it stands, councils are largely responsible for the provision of adult social care – meaning there can be vast differences in what people receive.

But the Scottish Government wants to overhaul the system so ministers are directly accountable, and a bill to change this will go before the parliament soon.

The move has been described as a “power grab” by opposition parties – but Mr Yousaf says the changes are in line with public demand.

Promise to listen to local voices

He told The Press & Journal and Evening Express: “There’s no point in me, a minister in Edinburgh, telling people what the national care service should look like without any input from those experiencing it on the ground.

“We’ve ensured that we’re talking to and engaging with people who have lived experience of care.”

He added: “People have told us they want a national care service, accountable to Scottish ministers, with services designed and delivered locally.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to deliver.”

What’s in the bill?

The legislation would set up a charter of rights and responsibilities for social care, with a “robust” complaints procedure in place.

This would give unpaid carers the legal right to breaks, and introduce visiting rights for residents of adult care homes – a move to reduce the trauma felt by families unable to see their loved ones during Covid lockdowns.

It would also allow for the creation of a national social work agency to offer national leadership and set specific standards.

Current system leaving people reaching ‘crisis point’

Mr Yousaf made the comments during a visit to Easter Anguston Farm, a training facility run by historic north-east charity VSA.

He was joined by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, who is also the minister for mental wellbeing and social care.

And he highlighted another key point of the legislation, focusing on early intervention.

“In many parts of the country at this time, eligibility criteria put in place means folk aren’t seen or get the care they need until they’re at crisis point,” he said.

“We have to stop that from happening.

“Crisis actually costs a lot of money – and there’s also the human cost of not getting it right.”

Welcomed by charities – but move branded ‘power grab’

The move has been welcomed by VSA’s chief operating officer, John Booth, who said: “We will now take the time to properly review the bill to understand the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government to co-design the NCS to ensure the voices and needs of the vulnerable people who rely on our vital services are heard.”

But Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie called it “the biggest power grab in the history of Holyrood”.

Ms Baillie added: “Make no mistake – this is not a National Care Service.

“What the SNP and their friends in big business have devised is a national commissioning service which can be used as a fig leaf for centralising power.

“The people of Scotland, especially those who work or live in care, deserve so much better than this.”

