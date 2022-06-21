‘Folk aren’t getting care until crisis point – we have to stop that’: National care service plans announced in Peterculter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Folk aren’t getting care until crisis point – we have to stop that’: National care service plans announced in Peterculter

By Chloe Irvine
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:55 pm
Humza Yousaf unveils the new health and social care bill during a visit to Peterculter.

The Health Secretary has promised to listen to north and north-east voices as plans for a Scottish national care service take a step forward.

Humza Yousaf made the vow during a visit to Peterculter this morning, where he also promised to end the “postcode lottery” for services.

As it stands, councils are largely responsible for the provision of adult social care – meaning there can be vast differences in what people receive.

But the Scottish Government wants to overhaul the system so ministers are directly accountable, and a bill to change this will go before the parliament soon.

The move has been described as a “power grab” by opposition parties – but Mr Yousaf says the changes are in line with public demand.

Promise to listen to local voices

He told The Press & Journal and Evening Express: “There’s no point in me, a minister in Edinburgh, telling people what the national care service should look like without any input from those experiencing it on the ground.

Jennifer Mitchell Director of External Relations with the VSA ,Health Minister Humza Yousaf and centre user Chris at Easter chatting at Anguston Farm next to a pony
Jennifer Mitchell of VSA with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and centre user Chris at Easter Anguston Farm. Picture by Chris Sumner

“We’ve ensured that we’re talking to and engaging with people who have lived experience of care.”

He added: “People have told us they want a national care service, accountable to Scottish ministers, with services designed and delivered locally.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to deliver.”

What’s in the bill?

  • The legislation would set up a charter of rights and responsibilities for social care, with a “robust” complaints procedure in place.
  • This would give unpaid carers the legal right to breaks, and introduce visiting rights for residents of adult care homes – a move to reduce the trauma felt by families unable to see their loved ones during Covid lockdowns.
  • It would also allow for the creation of a national social work agency to offer national leadership and set specific standards.

old woman wearing facemask looking out window at daughter also in a mask during lockdown

Current system leaving people reaching ‘crisis point’

Mr Yousaf made the comments during a visit to Easter Anguston Farm, a training facility run by historic north-east charity VSA.

He was joined by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, who is also the minister for mental wellbeing and social care.

And he highlighted another key point of the legislation, focusing on early intervention.

Kevin Stewart. Picture by Heather Fowlie

“In many parts of the country at this time, eligibility criteria put in place means folk aren’t seen or get the care they need until they’re at crisis point,” he said.

“We have to stop that from happening.

“Crisis actually costs a lot of money – and there’s also the human cost of not getting it right.”

Welcomed by charities – but move branded ‘power grab’

The move has been welcomed by VSA’s chief operating officer, John Booth, who said: “We will now take the time to properly review the bill to understand the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government to co-design the NCS to ensure the voices and needs of the vulnerable people who rely on our vital services are heard.”

But Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie called it “the biggest power grab in the history of Holyrood”.

Jackie Baillie in Aberdeen
Jackie Baillie. Picture by Kath Flannery

Ms Baillie added: “Make no mistake – this is not a National Care Service.

“What the SNP and their friends in big business have devised is a national commissioning service which can be used as a fig leaf for centralising power.

“The people of Scotland, especially those who work or live in care, deserve so much better than this.”

