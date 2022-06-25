As Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury at 80, what are his health secrets?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
As Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury at 80, what are his health secrets?

By Imy Brighty-Potts
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Sir Paul McCartney is still in fine health at the age of 80.
Paul McCartney turned 80 last weekend, making him the oldest Glastonbury headliner when he takes to the Pyramid Stage tonight.

The octogenarian is still going for it on stage, lively as ever, and continues to surprise and entertain audiences old and young.

The father of five has been gigging since 1957 – so, what is the secret to his youthful appearance, abilities and outlook?

Yoga for the eyes

Yes, eye yoga. On the Table Manners podcast in 2021, McCartney revealed he began doing eye yoga after a trip he took to India in the late Noughties – and while his excellent vision might not be solely down to the exercises, he reportedly hasn’t needed to wear glasses since.

Exercises in eye yoga include “palming”, which involves placing your warm palms on your eyelids for about 10 seconds. You could even try blinking very fast for 10-15 seconds, or “zooming” – focusing on an object in the distance and then moving to a closer one, and going back and forth.

Sir Paul has retained his youthful looks over the years. 

Music keeps you young

Much of McCartney’s life has revolved around music – and this could have had a positive impact on his health.

Joanne Loewy, director of the Louis Armstrong Centre for music and medicine and co-editor of the journal Music and Medicine, researches the use of music to help patients dealing with pain, depression and possibly even Alzheimer’s disease.

Macca has been involved in music for most of his life, as part of the Fab Four in their heyday.

She explained how beneficial it can be in a piece published in the American Psychological Association, saying: “There’s just something about music — particularly live music — that excites and activates the body. Music very much has a way of enhancing quality of life and can, in addition, promote recovery.”

It sounds like the old adage of “the more you do, the more you can do”, could apply to McCartney, who continues to write and perform music – in 2020, he earned himself his first UK number one since 1989’s Flowers In The Dirt.

Go veggie

While going plant-based is pretty popular now, McCartney first tried vegetarianism in 1975, alongside his late wife Linda.

In the 2021 cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, he wrote of the couple’s decision to go veggie: “Now of course, it’s really not difficult at all. You just go down the shops and most places will have great veggie options. It was a joint decision and we never looked back. It was a great thing to do, and it turned out we became part of a vegetarian revolution.”

Sir Paul and his wife Linda first tried vegetarianism in 1975.

There are plenty of potential benefits to going veggie – a recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine and co-funded by World Cancer Research Fund and Cancer Research UK suggested following a vegetarian diet could lower a person’s cancer risk by 14%.

Plus, a study by the University of Navarra in Spain suggested veggies had a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Turn old age on its head

On a 2020 episode of the podcast SmartLess, McCartney shared his impressive fitness routine – and revealed the unusual way he finishes workouts.

“I have a very definite routine,” he said – including foam rolling, stretching, using the cross trainer, and occasionally running.

He always finishes with his “favourite part” – doing a headstand. It’s something that requires excellent core strength, flexibility and balance, and it seems McCartney still has it.

Fans can expect to hear songs from across the decades in McCartney’s Glastonbury set.

