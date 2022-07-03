Local health heroes honoured as NHS turns 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Local health heroes honoured as NHS turns 74

By Rosemary Lowne
July 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Going the extra mile: Ally Lister, a lead nurse manager in Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, says nursing was her calling. Here she is pictured her dogs Milo and Louie.
Going the extra mile: Ally Lister, a lead nurse manager in Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, says nursing was her calling. Here she is pictured her dogs Milo and Louie.

“My love is leg ulcers” is not a sentence you’ll hear many people say.

But then again Ally Lister is not many people, she is one of just 110 Queen’s Nurses in Scotland, a title which recognises excellence in community nursing.

“I’ve always had a passion for leg ulcer management,” says Ally, 54, from Huntly, who laughs when I put to her that she’s definitely not squeamish.

“I like the fact that it’s easy to get the treatment of leg ulcers right and help them to heal up so you make such a difference to their life.”

Royal seal of approval: Ally Lister is one of just 110 contemporary Queen’s Nurses in Scotland.

74 years of the NHS

Caring, compassionate and tirelessly dedicated, Ally is just one of thousands of hero healthcare professionals who go above and beyond for poorly patients across the north and north-east of Scotland day in and day out.

As this month marks the 74th anniversary of the NHS (July 5), we’re shining a light on Ally, who works for NHS Grampian as a lead nurse manager in Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, and Lynne MacDonald, an advanced nurse practitioner with NHS Highland who works in some of the most remote places in the north-east.

Kindly giving up her lunch break to speak to Your Life, Ally, a mum-of-two, says nursing felt like her calling in life.

Furry friends: Ally Lister says in the early days of her district nursing career, her dogs were a big hit with patients.

“My mum was a nurse and when I was little I remember her getting ready to go to work and telling us funny stories about it,” says Ally.

“The honest answer is I don’t know why I went into nursing but I just felt that that was where I needed and wanted to be.”

For the past 33 years, Ally has poured her heart and soul into helping people, working as a district nurse for years before being seconded into her current role which involves her having the professional responsibility for the nurses within the community hospitals and within the community nursing teams.

Queen’s Nurse award

Her endless commitment to the profession was recognised in 2017 when she became one of the first tranche of contemporary Queen’s Nurses in Scotland, taking part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

“I was really fortunate that I was one of 20 that went through that first cohort and I felt very inspired by that programme,” says Ally.

“I felt that it gave me different tools to go on and influence that patient journey and the journey for my staff and team as well.”

Video

Describing Covid as a “scary” time, Ally was the calm in the storm for her team of staff.

“There was a lot of frustrations along the way with the pandemic, for example having to wear face masks meant that communicating was always harder,” says Ally, who is married to Tim and has two grown-up children, Stuart, 19, and Ailsa, 18.

“Particularly when it comes to end-of-life care as you want to give their loved ones a bosie and just tell them it’s OK and we couldn’t do that.

“But we found other ways to make a difference to that person and that might be just spending an extra five minutes in the house, having a chat or whatever.”

Rural support team

Just as dedicated is Lynne MacDonald, an advanced nurse practitioner from Invermoriston, who works in the NHS Highland Rural Support Team covering everywhere from Torridon to Eigg and Canna.

“The rural support team is a team of advanced nurses and paramedics who support the surgeries that are run by the NHS Highland in the west so that can be anywhere from Torridon to Applecross and also I work out in the small isles,” says Lynne.

“I love what I do – I have quite a unique job.”

Local hero: Lynne MacDonald rarely travels under 1,000 miles a month in her role as an advanced nurse practitioner with the NHS Highland Rural Support Team.

On dry land and by boat, Lynne, 58, rarely travels under 1,000 miles a month as she takes the lifeline service out into rural communities, working closely with local GPs.

“It’s really varied as I can look after anybody from nine months up to 90,” says Lynne, who has three sons Andrew, Calum and Ross with her husband Neil, a retired paramedic.

“A normal day is generally like a GP surgery so I’ll do phone calls, face-to-face assessments and because it’s quite remote and rural you can get emergencies through the door too.”

Beautiful commute: Lynne enjoys taking the boat to work.

Lynne’s caring nature clearly runs through the family as her son Ross is currently training to be a nurse at Robert Gordon University.

“Ross is following in the family footsteps – I’m so proud of him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]