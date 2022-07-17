How to look after your health on holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to look after your health on holiday

By Catherine Eddie
July 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
There are lots of little steps we can take to make sure everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday.
Whether you’re staying put in the UK or embracing your new-found travel freedom, you’ll want to put in some pre-holiday prep.

Bolster your defences. A strong immune system is important at all times but especially so when we travel.

Echinacea purpurea is one of the best immune-supporting herbs there is, so make sure this makes it into your suitcase.

A.Vogel Echinacea Lozenges are particularly travel-friendly, but you should ideally start to prime your immune system two to four weeks before you travel.

Reduce your holiday stress levels by taking fewer but deeper breaths. 

Take a breath

Anticipating a stressful journey? Breathe.

By taking fewer but deeper breaths you will optimise your oxygen intake, helping you to relax and remain calm. Brilliant for when your family makes helpful suggestions.

For a little herbal assistance try Passiflora. Passiflora tablets and drops can be used when a period of stress is anticipated or encountered. A handy spray is also available – perfect for when that car journey becomes unbearable. You know the one.

Good for your gut

Support your tummy on your travels with a good probiotic supplement before and when you travel.

Molkosan Fruit Drink for example can help establish the right environment within which important infection-fighting bacteria can flourish, revitalising your digestive system.

Ginger can help with motion sickness on journeys. 

Troublesome tum

For nausea associated with travel, try ginger. Motion sickness is caused by a conflict between what your eyes and other senses tell your brain.

Your eyes adjust to motion but the inner ear, which contains fluid-filled canals that control balance, does not. The resulting signals to the brain from the eye and the inner ear do not tally and the brain becomes confused, which can leave you with a horrible feeling of nausea, dizziness and an upset stomach.

Fresh ginger tea before and during travel may help with feelings of nausea and sickness.

If you do succumb to “holiday tum”, drink plenty of water to help prevent dehydration; experts recommend between two and three litres a day, especially if you’re in a hot climate.

Tormentil and Avena sativa can be particularly useful for diarrhoea. Tormentil helps to reduce the frequency and severity of diarrhoea and Avena sativa exerts a mild sedative and restorative effect on the nervous system.

Children with diarrhoea must consult a healthcare professional and medical advice must always be sought if symptoms do not improve within 24 to 36 hours, or if diarrhoea is accompanied by severe pain, vomiting, fever or loss of blood.

Make sure you have a good insect repellent with you to combat the beasties. 

Bugs with bite

Keep biting insects at bay. If mosquitoes and biting insects are a problem, a good insect repellent on exposed skin should help.

In some parts of the world, such as Africa and South America, you’ll need more than a spray repellent, but more often than not, mosquitoes and midges are more of a nuisance than a health hazard.

Neem seed extract is a popular alternative to DEET-containing sprays. Try A.Vogel’s Herbal Insect Repellent Spray. The scent of neem masks your individual scent, making you less easy to find.

Pesky pollen

Summer sniffles? Hayfever affects approximately 15 million people in the UK, causing blocked and runny noses as well as a number of other unpleasant symptoms.

Pollinosan Luffa Nasal Spray can be used over a prolonged length of time (unlike some chemical nasal sprays) to help clear a blocked or runny nose. It helps to protect against hayfever-inducing pollen and other allergens, and is also suitable for people with asthma and children over the age of six.

Staying hydrated in the summer sun is absolutely vital. 

Get drinking

Stay hydrated! We lose water through sweat when we exercise and when it’s hot. If you’re sweating more than usual, drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

The NHS recommends drinking between six to eight glasses of water a day. There are also plenty of “summer foods” that have a naturally high water content. Watermelon (the clue is in the name), strawberries and cucumber, are all over 90% water and will help you to increase your water intake.

Look after your liver

Look after your liver. If your summer holiday entails your liver working a little harder than usual, stash a little milk thistle in your First Aid kit.

Milk thistle is well known for its role in protecting the liver against alcohol-related toxins and is often called upon to help counter the effects of a hangover.

Oh we do like to be safe beside the seaside…

Sun safety

Finally, stay safe in the sun. Have fun in the sun but do so safely. Always wear a good SPF, avoid sitting in the sun when it’s at its strongest – typically this is between 12pm and 2pm. And if you do get caught short, Aloe vera applied topically can help to soothe dry, reddened or sun-damaged skin.

