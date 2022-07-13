Zambian nurses ‘aim high’ and take up essential roles in NHS Highland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Zambian nurses have travelled more than 7,000 miles (11,265km) to take up new posts at NHS Highland.

Sula Chilekwa, 23, Kennedy Musonda, 29, and 23-year-old Mutama Mwansa joined the Inverness National Treatment Centre team in May.

Hospital bosses say they’re already settling well into their new positions.

The new nurses have arrived in the north following an international recruitment drive, amid concerns about attracting new workers.

It’s not the only one as other health boards, like Grampian, have been looking to places including Nepal and Nigeria to help bolster their staffing numbers.

Nursing community offering a ‘warm welcome’

NHS Highland has around 10,500 staff members, covering some of the most remote and rural parts of the country.

But the health board’s director of strategic commissioning, planning and performance, Deborah Jones, says there’s no barrier to offering everyone a warm welcome.

Deborah added: “We would like to extend our thanks to them for choosing to work with us.

“[We] hope this is the start of a hugely positive move to bring more qualified, unemployed nurses from Zambia to Scotland in the future.”

The three nurses now have the chance to use and enhance their skills through everyday working and a raft of induction programmes.

They’ll also be sitting the necessary exams required for their Nursing and Midwifery Council registration.

