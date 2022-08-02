Been told to ‘sleep on it’? Banchory hypnotherapist explains why it’s scientific fact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Been told to ‘sleep on it’? Banchory hypnotherapist explains why it’s scientific fact

By Chloe Irvine
August 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Sleep deprived man looking stressed in bed next to 'Health Explainer' logo
If you've ever been told to sleep on a tough decision, there's a scientific explanation as to how it can help.

Being told to “sleep on” a big decision is quite common – and a Banchory hypnotherapist says there’s a scientific explanation for why it can help.

Despite the fact everyone spends around one-third of their lives asleep, there are still questions about exactly why we need to and how it’s beneficial.

Research has suggested that the nightly phase of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep – when our dreams are most intense – can help us process upsetting events and trauma.

And it can also be useful when we’re facing a tough dilemma we can’t quite crack.

Anne Wyatt
Anne Wyatt.

Anne Wyatt, who also lectures in hypnotherapy at a specialist school in Newcastle, explained: “Sleep helps us to learn more effectively, form long-term memories, problem solve and put things into perspective.

“We dream every night, it’s just that many of us don’t remember them.

“It turns out that the familiar phrase ‘sleep on it, it will feel better in the morning’ is actually supported by neuroscientific research.”

‘It’s time for bed, but our brain is still on full power’

It can be a tough balance, however, as the daily stresses of modern life can make it hard for us to nod off.

Anne explained: “We may well decide that the time is right for bed, but somehow our brain is still on full power with no sight of the off switch anywhere.

“For many of us, it then decides to power up again in the early hours of the morning, regardless of our body’s need for more sleep.

“We might even find ourselves sleeping too much.

“Either way, it is exhausting – and the vicious cycle between stress, disrupted sleep, and then even more stress tightens.”

Depressed man with fist clenched leaning his head against a wall

Over time this lack of sleep can leave us feeling more anxious or depressed – and can leave everyday decisions feeling more challenging.

“The more anxious we become, the more our brain operates from a survival mode, often referred to as fight, flight or freeze,” Anne added.

“Our brain is still on red alert and can remain hyper-vigilant during the night, meaning that it is hard to nod off, we sleep lightly and are disturbed easily.

“When we go to sleep the brain normally reduces stress levels during the dreaming phase as it reruns the events of the day – removing emotion, deleting information not needed and storing anything that is relevant.”

According to the NHS, the average adult requires seven to nine hours of sleep each time, children need 9-13 hours, while infants and toddlers need 12-17 hours.

