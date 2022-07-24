‘Enormous responsibility and tremendous privilege’: My ten years as an Aberdeen Samaritan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Enormous responsibility and tremendous privilege’: My ten years as an Aberdeen Samaritan

By James Wyllie
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Mark Young has volunteered for the Samaritans in Aberdeen for the last 10 years. Picture by Kath Flannery
Mark Young has volunteered for the Samaritans in Aberdeen for the last 10 years. Picture by Kath Flannery

When Mark Young retired 10 years ago, he decided his work helping others wasn’t yet over.

The former student support officer was keen to continue using his skills for good, and already had an idea of his next steps.

“I wasn’t 100% sure why Samaritans was at the top of my mind, but I’m very glad it was,” he said.

A decade on he’s helped hundreds, if not thousands, of callers work through all manner of personal problems.

And while it’s not always the easiest role, Mark says it is often incredibly rewarding.

What sort of callers ring Samaritans?

“It’s never as you expect,” he explained. “It’s much more varied in terms of what our callers bring to us.

“It’s not always focused on people who are seriously suicidal.

“There’s an awful lot of people who maybe have mental health issues but not to the suicidal end of things, or are lonely or have relatively smaller problems.

“They often say ‘Sorry, I’m wasting your time’ but, to them, it’s causing them distress.

“Every shift you don’t know if you’re going to get heavily emotional calls, or a succession of more day-to-day calls.”

In his ten years volunteering for the Samaritans in Aberdeen, Mark says he's been well-supported. Picture by Kath Flannery
In his ten years volunteering for the Samaritans in Aberdeen, Mark says he’s been well-supported. Picture by Kath Flannery

“I think you’re allowed to say ‘I enjoy being a Samaritan’.

“When you talk to someone and it seems to have done them good – and our stats show around 70% feel better at the end of the call – it makes you feel a bit more cheerful yourself.”

‘I’ve felt I was the last person between the caller and suicide’

Rather than giving advice, Samaritans are trained in active listening.

This helps people explore their concerns without directly telling them what to do.

Mark said: “When I started, I didn’t realise how extraordinarily important you can be.

“I’ve had calls where I’ve felt I’ve been the last person between the caller and suicide – that’s an enormous responsibility.

Samaritans have a base on Dee Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Samaritans have a base on Dee Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

“You’re speaking to somebody on the phone and you’re the only person between them and something horrendous.

“But it’s a tremendous privilege too. Sometimes they’ll say they want to talk about a problem they’ve had their whole life, and I’m the first person they’ve spoken to about it.

“And you realise this is important and you’re doing a really responsible thing.”

‘I’ve talked about things I can’t tell my wife’

And while the contents of every call is confidential, volunteers are always manning the phones in pairs, with a remote supervisor also on hand, to ensure there’s plenty of support available.

“During my last shift I had a very, very emotional call, but I was able to talk it through after with my shift partner and the leader,” Mark said.

“Everything is confidential so when I went home I couldn’t tell my wife what it was about, but I felt like I could cope because I’d been able to talk about it.

“I share emotional calls and talk about emotions I probably wouldn’t have talked to anyone else about.

“My wife sometimes says ‘I bet you’ve talked about more important things with [other volunteers] than you ever have with me’ – and she’s probably right.”

Finding the positives – even in the hoax calls

Like most telephone-based organisations, the Samaritans team in Aberdeen also have to deal with a share of hoax calls.

Sometimes these can be angry, with someone shouting through their handset, or trying to treat it like a sex line.

Even in these situations, Mark is still able to find a potential silver lining.

“You can have calls where someone was lonely and wanted a chat – it’s still worth doing.

“Or with the angry calls, you wonder why they are angry.

“Maybe they can just phone me and tell me what a fool I am, and maybe that has helped them.”

Mark added: “Without being too pompous about it, I think being a Samaritan has helped me be a better person in my day-to-day life as well.

“It’s made me much less judgemental.

“Hand on heart, I’m so glad I’m a Samaritan.”

For more information on volunteering for Samaritans or supporting in other ways, visit samaritans.org.

The charity’s free helpline can be accessed 24/7 by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org

More about the Samaritans in Aberdeen:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]