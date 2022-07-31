Health: Resistant starch may help ‘prevent cancer’ – here’s how and why to get more into your diet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health: Resistant starch may help ‘prevent cancer’ – here’s how and why to get more into your diet

By Katie Wright
July 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Green bananas contain more resistant starch than yellow ones.
Most people wait until bananas turn yellow before eating them, but a new study suggests eating the fruit while it’s still green could have some interesting health benefits.

That’s because unripened bananas contain more resistant starch, which according to research from the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds, may reduce the risk of certain cancers in some people.

The study looked at almost 1,000 participants with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition which causes people to be predisposed to a range of cancers.

It showed that a regular dose of resistant starch, taken for an average of two years, did not affect cancers in the bowel but did reduce cancers in other parts of the body by more than half.

The effect was particularly pronounced for upper gastrointestinal cancers, including oesophageal, gastric, biliary tract, pancreatic and duodenum cancers, which can be particularly difficult to detect.

Experts hope the findings – published in Cancer Prevention Research – could possibly be beneficial to the general population too, not just people with Lynch syndrome.

So, what is resistant starch, how else might it be good for you and how can you increase your intake?

What is resistant starch?

“Resistant starch is a type of fibre that the body can’t break down,” says Laura Southern, nutritional therapist at London Food Therapy (londonfoodtherapy.com). “That’s where the word ‘resistant’ comes from – resistant to digestion.”

Laura Southern, nutritional therapist at London Food Therapy.

Also known as fermentable fibre, it can’t be digested by the small intestine, explains dietician Sophie Medlin, founder of City Dietitians (citydietitians.co.uk).

“Therefore it travels through to the large bowel, where it feeds our beneficial bacteria,” says Medlin. “Resistant starch is found naturally in some foods like bananas and oats, but it’s also found in cooled and reheated pasta, rice and potatoes.”

Why is resistant starch beneficial?

Many of the potential health benefits associated with resistant starch start with the gut microbiome – the millions of bacteria and other microbes in your gut.

“Our gut microbes use resistant starch to create a substance called butyrate, which helps reduce inflammation and increase antioxidants,” Southern says. “It is extremely important for supporting digestion.”

Butyrate is a type of short chain fatty acid, which has wide-ranging benefits. Medlin says: “We know how important they are for preventing inflammation all over the body and also managing the prevention of cellular changes within the bowel.”

It’s believed some people have a microbiome that’s more favourable to the development of certain health problems than others, due to the ratio of “good” versus “bad” bacteria in the gut. Eating resistant starch – as part of a balanced, healthy diet overall – may help to redress the balance.

Medlin continues: “When we feed more of the beneficial bacteria, they compete for space in the bowel with the bacteria that can denote various cancers. So we now know that the more we feed our good bacteria with foods like resistant starch, the better our overall health outcomes are likely to be.”

Plus, fermentable fibre can help with other common dietary challenges, Southern adds: “Resistant starch is useful for those with blood sugar issues as it increases insulin sensitivity. It is also filling, so can help with weight management.”

Resistant starch can be found in a number of foods.

How can you eat more resistant starch?

“Loads of commonly consumed foods contain resistant starch,” says Medlin. “Oats, peas, lentils, potatoes – it’s about making sure that we consume plenty of plant matter every day, to ensure we are feeding our beneficial bacteria.”

As for bananas, she suggests eating one of the slightly greener fruits a day.

Resistant starch is unusual in that there’s often more of it in certain foods that have been cooked then cooled.

“Cooking new potatoes, putting them in the fridge and then eating them the next day, as part of a salad niçoise or with olive oil and fresh herbs as a potato salad, would provide resistant starch,” says Southern.

“Cold rice salads would also provide a similar positive effect, but be careful with cooling rice and then eating it.”

Potatoes that have been cooked then cooled offer resistant starch.

Freezing sliced bread then toasting it from frozen is another way to increase resistant starch, as is adding a sprinkling of seeds into your favourite dishes, she adds: “A handful of pumpkin seeds sprinkled on to a bowl of soup, or a tablespoon of sesame seeds in a stir-fry would all be nutritious additions.”

