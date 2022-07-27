Top NHS Highland bosses work A&E night shifts as staff facing ‘relentless’ pressures raise safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Top NHS Highland bosses work A&E night shifts as staff facing ‘relentless’ pressures raise safety concerns

By Charlotte Thomson
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 27, 2022, 11:59 am
Health bosses have been visiting frontline staff to hear of their concerns.
Health bosses have been visiting frontline staff to hear of their concerns.

Top NHS Highland bosses are visiting busy hospitals across the region after safety concerns were raised about Covid pressures and staff shortages.

Chief executive Pam Dudek recently spent the night working at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, to find out how staff are coping in the department.

She said it was evident just how busy medics are working in an “extremely challenging” environment.

Dr Boyd Peters, NHS Highland’s medical director, also plans to visit under-pressure hospitals in Fort William and Oban next week.

His visit comes on the back of safety concerns raised by NHS Highland medics working in the west coast earlier this month.

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek has been working in the A&E department.

One medic, speaking anonymously to the Press and Journal, claimed staff were “haemorrhaging” out of two Highland hospitals with consultants leaving or being signed off sick.

They said problems over the years stemmed from senior managers rarely visiting rural hospitals to speak to staff on the ground.

In an update on the health service at a board meeting on Tuesday, Ms Dudek said staff shortages across the region were also being impacted by medics signed off with Covid.

“We have noticed an increased pressure on our acute hospital systems where it’s really quite relentless for the staff there in terms of the day-to-day management of the volume [of patients] coming through the door,” she said.

The medic says NHS Highland facilities like Belford Hospital have historically struggled with recruitment and a bullying culture.
Belford Hospital, Fort William.

“We’re very aware and hearing about the difficulties for our staff, and looking at how we can take that forward in a different way.”

‘Covid pressures could continue into 2024’

Meanwhile, Dr Peters said medics were worried about the safety and quality of services provided as the health sector continues to face challenges.

He told the board he’s also spent time at Raigmore Hospital and highlighted how valuable it had been to get feedback from local clinicians.

Dr Peters said new waves of Covid are appearing every 6 to 12 weeks.

This could continue to put additional pressures on health services throughout 2023 and possibly into the following year.

NHS Highland medical director Boyd Peters says Covid pressures could continue into 2024.

“I think everyone knows that there’s no silver bullet, this is the type of pressure that’s existing right across the whole country,” he said.

“But nevertheless it is happening and it’s real and it’s here in our frontline services both in the community and most particularly in the hospitals.”

NHS Highland safety concerns: What is the health board doing to tackle these challenges?

Ms Dudek says health boards from across Scotland are working together to find ways to reduce A&E waiting times.

The Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative launched in June and discussions are ongoing at a national level on the types of measures that will be introduced.

Patients will be offered alternatives to hospital-based treatment.

Bosses plead with patients only to visit A&E if it is an emergency,

Recruitment campaigns and flexible retirement plans are also being worked on.

Can patients do anything to help?

The board heard that patients are using health services differently now to before the pandemic.

Rising numbers are turning up at A&E departments with issues that aren’t life-threatening or requiring urgent care.

Ms Dudek urged patients to consider their best option for treatment – which could be seeing their GP or asking a pharmacist for advice.

“We’re not asking people not to come but we’re asking people to think about where they come to and how urgent is their requirement,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]