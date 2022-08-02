‘Every life lost is a tragedy’: Several hundred Scots died of suicide last year with deaths rising in the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Every life lost is a tragedy’: Several hundred Scots died of suicide last year with deaths rising in the Western Isles

By Chloe Irvine
August 2, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 6:05 pm
Rising numbers of people died by suicide in the Western Isles.

New statistics show that 753 people’s deaths were linked to suicide across Scotland last year.

The National Records of Scotland stats reveal that the number of suicides dropped in most areas but has risen in the Western Isles.

Six people were believed to have taken their own life on the islands in 2021 compared to five in 2020 and three in 2019.

More males died of suicide accounting for three-quarters of the deaths recorded.

‘Suicide is a tragedy’

Danielle Rowley, Samaritans Scotland’s influencing manager, described the numbers as a ‘tragedy.’

She said: “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy and 753 deaths shows us there is still a huge amount of work to be done.”

In 2020, 805 people in Scotland died of suicide compared to 753 in 2021. Some health boards have seen the numbers decrease.

NHS Highland recorded 49 deaths by suicide in 2021, compared to 54 the previous year. In Grampian 73 deaths were recorded in 2021 and 76 the previous year.

Orkney recorded two suicides in 2021 with four in 2020. In Shetland, there were three recorded in 2021 reducing from four the year before.

However, these rates are still considered above the national average.

Danielle stressed much more needs to be done to prevent such devastating losses.

“While we welcome the overall downward trend, we must continue to take action on the range of factors that may contribute to suicide risk,” she said.

‘Address inequalities in our society’

Danielle called for more action to be taken to address inequality as men from deprived areas of Scotland were at much greater risk of taking their own lives.

She said: “Those living in Scotland’s most deprived areas remain three times more likely to die by suicide than those in more affluent areas, and men continue to account for most deaths.

“Suicide is complex and there is no single reason why someone may take their own life.

“However, by ensuring there is a range of support available to those who are struggling – and working to address inequalities in our society – these numbers can be reduced further.

“We receive a call to Samaritans’ helpline every ten seconds.

“It reminds us why we continue not only to be there 24/7 for anyone who needs a listening ear, but also to make real change where fewer lives are lost to, and devastated by, suicide.”

‘Help prevent future suicides’

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said he is ‘committed’ to reducing suicide and providing support to those affected.

He said: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy for the loved ones left behind and, while the number of deaths has dropped in recent years, I remain committed to reducing suicide and providing support for those who are affected by this heartbreak.

“Our ambition is to get everyone working together to prevent suicide which is why we have been engaging with those affected to publish a prevention strategy for Scotland next month.

“This will set out how the government, partners and local communities can come together to help prevent future suicides.

“It is important that people know there is help available if they are feeling suicidal.”

He added that those in need of support should contact their GP or call the NHS 24 helpline.

Support can also be found online, through NHS Inform, and on the Samaritans  website.

 

