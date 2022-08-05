New MRI facility in Elgin could treat patients from Aberdeenshire to help cut waiting lists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New MRI facility in Elgin could treat patients from Aberdeenshire to help cut waiting lists

By Charlotte Thomson
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 11:52 am
The new MRI building will be based next to the radiology department at Dr Gray's Hospital.
The new MRI building will be based next to the radiology department at Dr Gray's Hospital.

Plans to install a new MRI scanner at Dr Gray’s Hospital to help ease waiting lists have moved a step forward.

It’s hoped that the new service will help tackle a backlog of patients and keep up with increased demand.

MRI vans are currently being used by NHS Grampian so more patients can be seen and last year more than 6,800 patients from across the region used this mobile service.

Pre-pandemic figures show that just over 2,300 patients booked in for MRIs were from the Moray area.

NHS Grampian has now approved the business case for the new facility which will be used to detect conditions such as brain tumours, MS, strokes and dementia.

Patients from as far south as Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire, will be given the opportunity to go to Dr Gray’s Hospital for MRI scan appointments.

Elgin MRI scanner: Are there any concerns about the new facility?

A new MRI scanner in Elgin could help ease waiting lists.
Patient using MRI scanner.

The MRI scanner will be installed in a new building next to the existing radiology department at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

However, concerns have been raised about construction works disrupting Pluscarden Clinic patients as well as people receiving treatment in ward 4.

These departments provide mental health care for Moray patients.

NHS Grampian is trying to find a solution and managers have highlighted that patients may need to be moved to either ward 7 or the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen.

Patients may need to be moved to the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen.
Patients may need to be moved to the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen option is expected to be available sooner for patients to be moved to temporarily.

NHS Grampian highlighted that this would also provide an opportunity to carry out upgrades to ward 4 at the hospital.

Patients would be moved while the work is carried out in Elgin which could last for more than a year.

It’s estimated that the new MRI facility could cost around £5.5M to build but construction costs could be higher due to rising prices.

Will there be enough staff to operate the new MRI facility?

Doctor examines MRI picture.
Doctor examines MRI picture.

Last year the Press and Journal highlighted that there was a shortage of staff in the radiology department at the Elgin hospital. 

However, managers have now highlighted at a board meeting that several new radiographers had been taken on by the health board.

Working with local universities had also proved successful with the recruitment of radiographer support assistants.

It’s also hoped that having a brand new MRI service will also attract more staff to work in Moray in the future.

Managers say they remain “optimistic” that enough radiography staff will be found to work at the new facility despite recruitment difficulties in the past.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]