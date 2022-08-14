How to keep you and your children healthy when they return to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How to keep you and your children healthy when they return to school

By Catherine Eddie
August 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
With children heading back into classrooms soon, they run the risk of picking up bugs from their friends.
You’ve survived several weeks of keeping them amused through the summer holidays, now prepare to do battle with… the classroom.

A potential breeding ground for bugs and germs, it can be quite a formidable foe. No sooner have you nursed your child through one illness than another comes along, with research suggesting that families with children in school can be affected by as many as 12 colds a year.

Close contact with friends is unavoidable when kids go back to school.

Thankfully there’s plenty you can do to outmanoeuvre those germs and boost your children’s defences.

Wash those hands

Good hygiene is half the battle. Germs can pass quickly from one child to another, either by direct touch or by touching contaminated objects. Once on their hands they are easily transferred to their mouths. Help reduce the potential spread of infection by encouraging your children to wash their hands regularly and thoroughly, especially after every visit to the bathroom and before eating or preparing food.

Hand hygiene is crucial to minimising the risk from germs.

Get moving

Regular exercise, preferably outside in the fresh air, can also help to strengthen the immune system.

According to a 2019 research review, moderate-intensity exercise was found to stimulate cellular immunity by increasing the circulation of immune cells. This helps our bodies better prepare for a future infection by detecting it earlier.

Natural protection

A herbal favourite for immune health is Echinacea purpurea. It is well-documented for its immune-supportive properties and can help to fight the symptoms of colds and flu.

Echinaforce Chewable Cold & Flu tablets are suitable for children over the age of 12 and are easier to take than drops or conventional tablets. With their zesty orange flavour they taste great too.

Vital vitamins

Vitamin C, as is the case for adults, is also really important for children.

There are plenty of delicious ways to get vitamin C into your child’s diet – think oranges, strawberries, kiwi fruit, broccoli and other green veggies; and if they won’t eat them whole, you can always blend your vit C-laden gems into a delicious fruit and veg smoothie.

Fruit and veg smoothies are a fun and tasty way of getting those all-important vitamins into your children.

Alternatively, a chewable vitamin C for kids can help to keep this vital vit topped up. Try A.Vogel’s Nature-C for Kids, which is rich in naturally occurring, more easily absorbed vitamin C from real fruits, and suitable for children as young as four.

Vitamin D3 is also important for immune health, so increase supply where necessary. A good, child-friendly multi-vitamin can help to do this, as can a vitamin D supplement.

Galvanise the gut

Look after their tummies. A live bacteria supplement designed for children is especially worth bearing in mind if your child has recently finished a course of antibiotics, which as well as fighting bad bacteria also destroy good bacteria in the gut.

Say no to sugar! Perhaps easier said than done but definitely worth the tantrums. Added to sugar’s list of misdemeanours you can also include the effect it has on the immune system, namely it has been shown to suppress the immune system, so keep sweets to a minimum or try substituting with a piece of dried fruit.

Get some rest

Finally, a good night’s sleep is hugely important. It’s when the body rejuvenates itself, replenishing lost materials and repairing wear and tear.

Inadequate sleep can dampen the body’s resistance to illness and infection, so make sure your child is fully rested.

