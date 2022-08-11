Men United: The Peterhead mental health group saving lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Men United: The Peterhead mental health group saving lives

By James Wyllie
August 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 11:48 am
Sandy Garvock and Conrad Ritchie of Men United, which has helped hundreds across the north-east. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Sandy Garvock and Conrad Ritchie of Men United, which has helped hundreds across the north-east. Picture by Paul Glendell.

After launching with a single Facebook post three years ago today, Peterhead-based Men United has changed hundreds of lives, and directly saved 20 people from dying of suicide.

In fact, within its first 24 hours, the page had amassed more than 1,000 followers and received 52 messages from people asking for help or advice.

Now a registered charity, the organisation runs weekly meetings and helps dozens of men every single week.

‘I suffered for eight years – now I’m helping others’

Founder Sandy Garvock says he “lost” the best part of a his 30s due to issues with anxiety.

And after several young men took their own lives in the Peterhead area in 2019, he decided he needed to intervene.

“I spent eight years suffering when I was the manager of a nightclub,” he explained.

“Everybody knew me but I couldn’t speak to anybody. And I wondered why is no-one speaking, no-one helping?

Sandy struggled with his mental health for eight years, then set up Men United to help others in a similar position. Picture by Paul Glendell
Sandy struggled with his mental health for eight years, then set up Men United to help others in a similar position. Picture by Paul Glendell

“There was nothing to help these guys. We need to break the cycle.”

Within a week of setting up the Men United Facebook page, the group had organised its first in-person meeting in Peterhead.

And, apart from when Covid restrictions prevented it, they’ve been gathering every week since.

What’s a Men United meeting like?

The group meet at their Admiralty Gateway home, in Peterhead Prison Museum, every Thursday at 8pm.

Everyone over 18 is welcome to join.

Sandy added: “We keep it light-hearted – no-one is pressured to speak, it’s a safe environment to get advice, support and meet other guys.

Tonight is our next Men United meeting if you are a guy over 18 who is struggling why not come along .We also want to…

Posted by Men United SCIO on Thursday, 14 July 2022

“Every single guy you meet turns round and tells you the same thing: They feel they’re on their own and no-one understands.”

As well as the meetings, Sandy also speaks to dozens of men every week over the phone or via video-call.

He’s also intervened on a number of occasions, saving lives when someone has called him in a crisis.

“It can be chat, it can be guys at breaking point or needing advice, or somebody who just needs someone to listen to them,” Sandy explained.

“You find most of it is evenings and weekends – when they chill out, work’s finished and the head starts to go.”

‘Phenomenal’ reaction to Men United

Often people who attend Men United sessions want to sit quietly the first few times while they get used to their surroundings.

But over time, Sandy’s seen many completely turn their lives around – with some even wanting to give back and help others.

“You normally see, within a few weeks, the guys start to open up and speak,” he added.

Sandy and Conrad are spreading the word about Men United and mental health across the north-east. Picture by Paul Glendell
Sandy and Conrad are spreading the word about Men United and mental health across the north-east. Picture by Paul Glendell

“Seeing the change in them is the rewarding part.

“99% of the guys I’ve met don’t have mental health issues, they have life issues.

“And when you break these down and give advice and coping mechanisms, they’ll start to think: ‘This isn’t as difficult as I thought’.

“But when you’re in it, it looks like an absolute mountain.

“And if we can break the cycle by helping these individuals, then they can help others.”

‘You’re just struggling to cope – this is normal’

Charity chairman Conrad Ritchie said part of Men United’s aim is to spread the message even further.

This has included speaking to businesses and even outreach at HMP Grampian.

“When people see mental health mentioned, they think you’re mentally unstable,” he said.

“But no, you’re just struggling to cope sometimes – this is normal.

“All you need is a series of events to happen in your life, maybe over a couple of weeks, and you could be sitting in the same place.”

As well as speaking directly to people in the area, Sandy and Conrad from Men United have met with businesses. Picture by Paul Glendell
As well as speaking directly to people in the area, Sandy and Conrad from Men United have met with businesses. Picture by Paul Glendell

Last week new figures showed 753 people died from suicide in Scotland in 2021 – a decrease on the previous year, but still tragically high.

Sandy added: “We’re going to have the stigma around mental health issues for a long, long time.

“Generally speaking, individuals aren’t coming forward to ask for assistance for a whole heap of reasons.

“We need to do everything we can to help.”

For more information or to contact the charity visit Men United Peterhead on Facebook, or use the chat function at menunited.scot

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]