Men United: The Peterhead mental health group saving lives

After launching with a single Facebook post three years ago today, Peterhead-based Men United has changed hundreds of lives, and directly saved 20 people from dying of suicide.

In fact, within its first 24 hours, the page had amassed more than 1,000 followers and received 52 messages from people asking for help or advice.

Now a registered charity, the organisation runs weekly meetings and helps dozens of men every single week.

‘I suffered for eight years – now I’m helping others’

Founder Sandy Garvock says he “lost” the best part of a his 30s due to issues with anxiety.

And after several young men took their own lives in the Peterhead area in 2019, he decided he needed to intervene.

“I spent eight years suffering when I was the manager of a nightclub,” he explained.

“Everybody knew me but I couldn’t speak to anybody. And I wondered why is no-one speaking, no-one helping?

“There was nothing to help these guys. We need to break the cycle.”

Within a week of setting up the Men United Facebook page, the group had organised its first in-person meeting in Peterhead.

And, apart from when Covid restrictions prevented it, they’ve been gathering every week since.

What’s a Men United meeting like?

The group meet at their Admiralty Gateway home, in Peterhead Prison Museum, every Thursday at 8pm.

Everyone over 18 is welcome to join.

Sandy added: “We keep it light-hearted – no-one is pressured to speak, it’s a safe environment to get advice, support and meet other guys.

“Every single guy you meet turns round and tells you the same thing: They feel they’re on their own and no-one understands.”

As well as the meetings, Sandy also speaks to dozens of men every week over the phone or via video-call.

He’s also intervened on a number of occasions, saving lives when someone has called him in a crisis.

“It can be chat, it can be guys at breaking point or needing advice, or somebody who just needs someone to listen to them,” Sandy explained.

“You find most of it is evenings and weekends – when they chill out, work’s finished and the head starts to go.”

‘Phenomenal’ reaction to Men United

Often people who attend Men United sessions want to sit quietly the first few times while they get used to their surroundings.

But over time, Sandy’s seen many completely turn their lives around – with some even wanting to give back and help others.

“You normally see, within a few weeks, the guys start to open up and speak,” he added.

“Seeing the change in them is the rewarding part.

“99% of the guys I’ve met don’t have mental health issues, they have life issues.

“And when you break these down and give advice and coping mechanisms, they’ll start to think: ‘This isn’t as difficult as I thought’.

“But when you’re in it, it looks like an absolute mountain.

“And if we can break the cycle by helping these individuals, then they can help others.”

‘You’re just struggling to cope – this is normal’

Charity chairman Conrad Ritchie said part of Men United’s aim is to spread the message even further.

This has included speaking to businesses and even outreach at HMP Grampian.

“When people see mental health mentioned, they think you’re mentally unstable,” he said.

“But no, you’re just struggling to cope sometimes – this is normal.

“All you need is a series of events to happen in your life, maybe over a couple of weeks, and you could be sitting in the same place.”

Last week new figures showed 753 people died from suicide in Scotland in 2021 – a decrease on the previous year, but still tragically high.

Sandy added: “We’re going to have the stigma around mental health issues for a long, long time.

“Generally speaking, individuals aren’t coming forward to ask for assistance for a whole heap of reasons.

“We need to do everything we can to help.”

For more information or to contact the charity visit Men United Peterhead on Facebook, or use the chat function at menunited.scot