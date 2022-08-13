‘My hopes for the future had vanished’: The Aberdeen befriending scheme changing lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘My hopes for the future had vanished’: The Aberdeen befriending scheme changing lives

By James Wyllie
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Connor says his life has been changed by TLC's befriending service in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Connor says his life has been changed by TLC's befriending service in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

An Aberdeen man who felt he had no hope for the future says a local charity’s befriending service has completely changed his life.

Connor, 25, reached out for help after finding his motivation and drive had “vanished”.

But for the last nine months he’s been supported by Aberdeen charity TLC and says the difference is phenomenal.

“It felt like my personal aspirations, dreams and hopes for the future had vanished,” he recalled.

“Life didn’t have any meaning and I was a very bitter and angry person for a long period of time”.

How has TLC’s befriending helped Connor?

TLC was founded in 2002 as a foodbank, and also runs delivery services and primary school breakfast clubs.

Connor Brown with TLC befriender and senior co-ordinator Louise Farmer in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Connor Brown with TLC befriender and senior co-ordinator Louise Farmer in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

It launched its befriending service last April, and has already helped more than 30 people.

Connor said: “There has been a major improvement in my mental health issues, as well as my overall view of myself and the world around me.

“Being given the space and time to speak to people who are open-minded and genuinely care about the people they are supporting has allowed me to feel more confident, and overall it has boosted my self-esteem.

Louise Farmer, Jennifer Kennedy, Jonny Astill and Connor at TLC's base in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Louise Farmer, Jennifer Kennedy, Jonny Astill and Connor at TLC's base in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

“Having the support of TLC Befriending has helped me to feel confident enough to pursue my own interests and has allowed me to take on more opportunities to further better myself in the process”.

The charity’s development manager Jonny Astill said the ambition is to take people who’ve been referred to them, and help them find a place of “self-dependence, resilience, confidence [and] becoming an active member of their community”.

Could you be a befriender?

TLC is urgently looking for volunteer befrienders in Aberdeen who are able to commit at least one hour per week to helping someone in need.

This could be a catch-up over a cuppa, a trip to the shops or all manner of other activities.

Five hours of training with experienced team members is also provided.

For more information visit the charity’s website at tlc.org.uk or contact Louise and Jennifer by emailing recruitment@tlc.org.uk or calling 01224 211222.

[[title]]

[[text]]
