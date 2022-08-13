‘My hopes for the future had vanished’: The Aberdeen befriending scheme changing lives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man who felt he had no hope for the future says a local charity’s befriending service has completely changed his life.

Connor, 25, reached out for help after finding his motivation and drive had “vanished”.

But for the last nine months he’s been supported by Aberdeen charity TLC and says the difference is phenomenal.

“It felt like my personal aspirations, dreams and hopes for the future had vanished,” he recalled.

“Life didn’t have any meaning and I was a very bitter and angry person for a long period of time”.

How has TLC’s befriending helped Connor?

TLC was founded in 2002 as a foodbank, and also runs delivery services and primary school breakfast clubs.

It launched its befriending service last April, and has already helped more than 30 people.

Connor said: “There has been a major improvement in my mental health issues, as well as my overall view of myself and the world around me.

“Being given the space and time to speak to people who are open-minded and genuinely care about the people they are supporting has allowed me to feel more confident, and overall it has boosted my self-esteem.

“Having the support of TLC Befriending has helped me to feel confident enough to pursue my own interests and has allowed me to take on more opportunities to further better myself in the process”.

The charity’s development manager Jonny Astill said the ambition is to take people who’ve been referred to them, and help them find a place of “self-dependence, resilience, confidence [and] becoming an active member of their community”.

Could you be a befriender?

TLC is urgently looking for volunteer befrienders in Aberdeen who are able to commit at least one hour per week to helping someone in need.

This could be a catch-up over a cuppa, a trip to the shops or all manner of other activities.

Five hours of training with experienced team members is also provided.

For more information visit the charity’s website at tlc.org.uk or contact Louise and Jennifer by emailing recruitment@tlc.org.uk or calling 01224 211222.