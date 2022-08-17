Patient says ‘revolving door’ of locum psychiatrists in Caithness left him feeling re-traumatised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patient says ‘revolving door’ of locum psychiatrists in Caithness left him feeling re-traumatised

By Charlotte Thomson
August 17, 2022, 10:20 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:01 am
Peter Todd says a revolving door of locum psychiatrists in Caithness left him feeling re-traumatised.
Peter Todd is recovering from trauma experienced during his childhood. Picture by Jason Hedges

A north victim of a paedophile ring has hit out at a lack of mental health resources, having contended with a “revolving door” of locums and 220-mile round trips for treatment.

Peter Todd was in great need of professional support to recover from the trauma of sexual abuse.

But he had a long wait ahead of him, and after being put on the waiting list with NHS Highland in 2013 he finally got an appointment five years later.

Building up a relationship with a psychiatrist was an important part of Peter’s recovery.

It meant he had someone he could work with and trust.

But the Caithness man says he’s been left in further distress having to explain the traumatic events in his life to several different psychiatrists.

He’s met five different locums who’ve travelled north to work in the area since starting his sessions.

And each time he saw a new one he had to go through everything all over again.

‘I felt like a tape recorder’

Peter began to feel like a “tape recorder” with a rewind button when he attended his appointments.

“For four years now in Caithness we’ve had this revolving door of locum psychiatrists,” he says.

“One locum leaves and another one starts.

Peter Todd outside New Craigs Hospital in Inverness.
Peter Todd outside New Craigs Hospital in Inverness.

“Every time you see a new one you have to explain why you’re referred in the first place. So you’re effectively being re-traumatised.

“It doesn’t provide any stability to patients, or to the permanent staff  – and it’s hammering the organisation’s finances.”

Psychiatrists in Caithness: Why is the role so important?

Peter, a victim of a paedophile ring linked to MP Cyril Smith, stressed that he has no issue with any of the staff involved in his care.

He now makes a 220-mile round trip to New Craigs Hospital in Inverness for his treatment and says the clinicians have helped him “immensely”.

But he’s concerned about the impact the situation in Caithness has on patients.

He adds: “The psychiatrist, in my view, is probably the most important medical position in anyone’s treatment – they do assessments, medication reviews and crisis plans.

“But how can you provide stability when they’re chopping and changing constantly?

“It beggars belief.”

NHS Highland is currently investigating another complaint from Peter. He claims he’s been given confidential information about other patients three times this year.

The information was claimed to have been left in one of his medical files that he requested access to from the health board.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said the health board was “very sorry” the patient had such a negative experience.

She added: “There are shortages of psychiatrists nationally and NHS Highland, in common with other health boards, is using locum cover while advertising vacancies.”

NHS Highland stressed that they were working hard to employ permanent staff with a recruitment campaign launched to highlight the benefits of living and working in the area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

