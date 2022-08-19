Local fitness provider freezes gym membership prices in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Local fitness provider freezes gym membership prices in Aberdeen

In partnership with Aberdeen Sports Village
August 19, 2022, 9:00 am
Group workout at Aberdeen Sports Village

As costs rise in almost every area, one fitness provider is freezing gym membership prices in Aberdeen to help the community stay active.

Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) is running a special offer from now until the end of September to help keep its health and fitness facilities as affordable as possible.

Angela Hill, Head of Marketing at ASV, said: “Our memberships increase annually on the 1st of August. But this year, with the cost of living crisis and everything from gas and electric to food going up, we’re freezing our membership price at £39.50 until the 30th September.

“For anyone that signs up in August and September, we will not increase their gym membership price for two full years.”

Otherwise, from the 1st of October, ASV gym membership prices will go up to £40.50 – and of course, will then be subject to further annual increases down the line.

Angela continues: “We don’t want our members to have to make sacrifices when it comes to their health and fitness membership, as we know how vital and beneficial it is to their overall wellbeing. It’s even more important during stressful times.

“Everything else around us might be going up, but, if you sign up at ASV before the 30th September we will hold that price so people can continue coming here to workout, relax and de-stress.”

The benefits of working out at the gym

Person enjoying PT session at Aberdeen gym
An ASV membership is a great way to keep active for less.

ASV has committed to this special gym membership price offer because its team knows just how important working out is.

Lisa Vass, health and fitness team manager at ASV, explains: “There are so many benefits to fitness, not just in terms of the physical aspect. It’s also so great for your mental health and wellbeing. Plus, finding a way of keeping active that you enjoy can also do wonders for helping you to de-stress and relax.”

As well as keeping you active and motivated to work out, a gym membership is also a great way to socialise. Angela says: “There’s a real community feel here at ASV, there’s a chance to meet people and socialise. A lot of our members say that’s what they enjoy most.

“That’s really important to us. When everything gets stressful, our members know they can relax here. And now they can also count on their local fitness provider to hold membership prices.”

Find out more about options and gym membership prices at Aberdeen Sports Village

Group fitness class at Aberdeen Sports Village
ASV members get access to over 100 fitness classes.

At ASV, the gym membership price of £39.50 will allow you to feel the benefits from a wide range of fitness facilities and services. That includes access to the gym, swimming pools, over 100 fitness classes, racquet sports as well as the relaxation suite, running track and supervised diving pool sessions.

You’ll also get a free personal training session, as well as discounts and free training programmes via the ASV app.

Find out more and sign up before the 30th September to secure your Aberdeen Sports Village fitness membership for £39.50.

