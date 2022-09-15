Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had psoriasis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health & Wellbeing

Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had psoriasis

By James Wyllie
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 1:10 pm
When Mike Taylor started noticing problems with his skin, he thought he had psoriasis.

But soon afterwards he was diagnosed with a rare cancer – a condition he’s been living with for 23 years.

Since then he’s suffered a tennis ball-sized tumour by his eye, and gums so swollen he couldn’t see his teeth.

He’s also contracted respiratory virus RSV, sepsis and pneumonia and, earlier this year, was taken to hospital with a heart attack.

While his condition isn’t curable, it is treatable – and now the 66-year-old from Inverness is using his experience to help others.

Mike had a rare ‘invisible’ cancer

In 1999, Mike was working as a college lecturer, teaching joinery and construction.

He noticed something strange with his skin and initially thought it was psoriasis – a relatively common condition which causes red and flaky patches.

Mike, of Inverness, initially mistook the symptoms of his rare lymphoma for psoriasis.
But tests showed it was actually Cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer affecting just seven people in a million.

Unlike other cancers, where tumours grow inside the body, Mike found “odd liquidy masses” on his skin instead.

“It doesn’t turn up in a blood test, the only way to diagnose it is by biopsy or maybe a CT scan,” he explained.

“There are five main symptoms, but they could be down to other health issues so GPs often find it hard to diagnose.”

The five main symptoms of lymphoma are:

‘I looked like I’d swallowed a brick’

Mike became seriously ill in 2013 when a tumour the size of a tennis ball grew along his right eye.

The lump was “zapped” with radiotherapy but took its toll on his immune system, in turn causing the lymph nodes in his neck to grow uncontrollably.

Mike also found his gums were swelling up – to the extent they covered his teeth.

“By Christmas 2013, I basically looked like I’d swallowed a brick,” he said.

Over years of treatment, Mike had chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants to try to boost his immune system.

He also received “massive” amounts of radiation, sometimes over weeks at a time, hooked up to an IV 24/7.

But six years ago this week he entered remission – the longest period of respite he’s had from the illness so far.

While his cancer hasn’t been cured, he describes it as having “gone to sleep”.

And he’s determined to provide the support he felt was lacking in Inverness when he first received his lymphoma diagnosis.

How Mike is giving back to help others with cancer

He said: “In 1999 there was no such thing as Google, and Maggie’s and Macmillan didn’t have much presence.

“My cancer was slow growing, so I didn’t really have support – until the haematology and dermatology departments were involved.

“Then I started to get more specific support because it became more life-threatening.”

Four years ago Mike discovered the charity Lymphoma Action, appreciating how accurate and relevant its guidance was to his own experiences.

He now helps moderate its rapidly-growing private Facebook page which has more than 3,000 members.

“We don’t do medical advice but we give peer support – we’re telling our stories to encourage someone else’s journey,” he explained.

“I’d never met anyone with my type of cancer until 2017 – 18 years in – and that’s often the case.

“But this is a great place to support others.

“People say you’re paying back for the help you received, but it’s more than that.

“There’s a great satisfaction in people being supported, then coming back to help others.”

