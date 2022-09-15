Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had psoriasis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Mike Taylor started noticing problems with his skin, he thought he had psoriasis.

But soon afterwards he was diagnosed with a rare cancer – a condition he’s been living with for 23 years.

Since then he’s suffered a tennis ball-sized tumour by his eye, and gums so swollen he couldn’t see his teeth.

He’s also contracted respiratory virus RSV, sepsis and pneumonia and, earlier this year, was taken to hospital with a heart attack.

While his condition isn’t curable, it is treatable – and now the 66-year-old from Inverness is using his experience to help others.

Mike had a rare ‘invisible’ cancer

In 1999, Mike was working as a college lecturer, teaching joinery and construction.

He noticed something strange with his skin and initially thought it was psoriasis – a relatively common condition which causes red and flaky patches.

But tests showed it was actually Cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer affecting just seven people in a million.

Unlike other cancers, where tumours grow inside the body, Mike found “odd liquidy masses” on his skin instead.

“It doesn’t turn up in a blood test, the only way to diagnose it is by biopsy or maybe a CT scan,” he explained.

“There are five main symptoms, but they could be down to other health issues so GPs often find it hard to diagnose.”

The five main symptoms of lymphoma are:

A lump in the neck, armpit or groin

Feeling worn out

Losing weight for unexplained reasons

Itching

Night sweats

‘I looked like I’d swallowed a brick’

Mike became seriously ill in 2013 when a tumour the size of a tennis ball grew along his right eye.

The lump was “zapped” with radiotherapy but took its toll on his immune system, in turn causing the lymph nodes in his neck to grow uncontrollably.

Mike also found his gums were swelling up – to the extent they covered his teeth.

“By Christmas 2013, I basically looked like I’d swallowed a brick,” he said.

Do you know the 5️⃣ most common signs of #lymphoma? Lymphoma is the most common #BloodCancer so please get to know them this #BloodCancerAwarenessMonth – and always visit your GP if you are concerned 💜 #LymphomaAware #LymphomaAwareness #LymphomaSymptoms https://t.co/tKOyfayStX pic.twitter.com/ofr1DIyaUC — LymphomaAction (@LymphomaAction) September 6, 2022

Over years of treatment, Mike had chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants to try to boost his immune system.

He also received “massive” amounts of radiation, sometimes over weeks at a time, hooked up to an IV 24/7.

But six years ago this week he entered remission – the longest period of respite he’s had from the illness so far.

While his cancer hasn’t been cured, he describes it as having “gone to sleep”.

And he’s determined to provide the support he felt was lacking in Inverness when he first received his lymphoma diagnosis.

How Mike is giving back to help others with cancer

He said: “In 1999 there was no such thing as Google, and Maggie’s and Macmillan didn’t have much presence.

“My cancer was slow growing, so I didn’t really have support – until the haematology and dermatology departments were involved.

“Then I started to get more specific support because it became more life-threatening.”

Four years ago Mike discovered the charity Lymphoma Action, appreciating how accurate and relevant its guidance was to his own experiences.

Our free #helpline is now open again after the weekend, so please call 0808 808 5555 (or message via the live chat on our website) if you would like info, support, or a listening ear. Lines are open weekdays, 10am-3pm. We're here for you, however you are affected by #lymphoma 💜 pic.twitter.com/G4rwppxjfn — LymphomaAction (@LymphomaAction) September 5, 2022

He now helps moderate its rapidly-growing private Facebook page which has more than 3,000 members.

“We don’t do medical advice but we give peer support – we’re telling our stories to encourage someone else’s journey,” he explained.

“I’d never met anyone with my type of cancer until 2017 – 18 years in – and that’s often the case.

“But this is a great place to support others.

“People say you’re paying back for the help you received, but it’s more than that.

“There’s a great satisfaction in people being supported, then coming back to help others.”