Football Memories: How sporting sessions are helping people in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football merchandise and tales of sporting memories are helping people across the north-east with dementia, social isolation and poor mental health.

Every few weeks, groups from across the region are taking the time to catch up and reminisce about their youth.

Supported by Alzheimer Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum, the scheme was devised by a football historian as a way to help people with dementia.

And in the decade since, it’s evolved into a much wider network helping hundreds across the country.

How football can help spark other memories

In Aberdeen, sessions take place at the Pittodrie and Balmoral stadiums.

They usually involve old photos, books and shirts to help prompt memories – sometimes with a special presentation or surprise guest in tow too.

Volunteer Charlie Craig explains: “People come along to reminisce about matches and players, how they’d get to matches and even what they did before – where they’d go to have a drink.

“And we have old newspapers to look at, where the headlines might be Aberdeen winning the cup, but you open it up and see all the ads, and what was on at the cinema and so on.

“It really stimulates discussion and helps people interact.”

Open to all

The Football Memories sessions are classed as dementia-friendly but, largely, are open to everyone.

This helps those who are socially isolated or struggling with their mental health – and others who may care for them.

“We find that once they started coming along it really boosts their confidence, and some have become volunteers too,” Charlie said.

“One of the main reasons I do this is because my mother had dementia and my father was looking after her.

“There was nothing to get him respite.

“Here there are wives and partners who then have a couple of hours for social time or respite, which is very important.”

In the future, it’s hoped the scheme can recruit more volunteers to expand into care homes and incorporate other hobbies and interests.

Other sessions involving the likes of cricket, shinty and music are also held in the north-east.

Football Memories sessions will take place in Aberdeen on the following dates. Booking is required.

Pittodrie Stadium: October 13 and 24 2-3.30pm. Contact Alan Johnstone, 07753 749219.

Balmoral Stadium: October 31, 2-3.30pm. Contact Charlie Craig, 07894 200829.

Dementia Resource Centre: October 25, 10.30am-12pm. Contact Diane Johnston, 01224 644077 (for those affected by dementia only).