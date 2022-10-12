Football Memories: How sporting sessions are helping people in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football Memories: How sporting sessions are helping people in the north-east

By James Wyllie
October 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Keith Davidson and Malcolm Steele at a Football Memories session at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Keith Davidson and Malcolm Steele at a Football Memories session at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Football merchandise and tales of sporting memories are helping people across the north-east with dementia, social isolation and poor mental health.

Every few weeks, groups from across the region are taking the time to catch up and reminisce about their youth.

Supported by Alzheimer Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum, the scheme was devised by a football historian as a way to help people with dementia.

And in the decade since, it’s evolved into a much wider network helping hundreds across the country.

How football can help spark other memories

In Aberdeen, sessions take place at the Pittodrie and Balmoral stadiums.

They usually involve old photos, books and shirts to help prompt memories – sometimes with a special presentation or surprise guest in tow too.

Charlie Craig looks at some old Green Finals at the Football Memories session at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen.
Charlie says old newspapers – including copies of the Green Final – have been helpful in prompting discussions. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Volunteer Charlie Craig explains: “People come along to reminisce about matches and players, how they’d get to matches and even what they did before – where they’d go to have a drink.

“And we have old newspapers to look at, where the headlines might be Aberdeen winning the cup, but you open it up and see all the ads, and what was on at the cinema and so on.

“It really stimulates discussion and helps people interact.”

Open to all

The Football Memories sessions are classed as dementia-friendly but, largely, are open to everyone.

This helps those who are socially isolated or struggling with their mental health – and others who may care for them.

“We find that once they started coming along it really boosts their confidence, and some have become volunteers too,” Charlie said.

Jim Morrison and Davey Dunbar share some football memories. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Jim Morrison and Davey Dunbar share some football memories. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

“One of the main reasons I do this is because my mother had dementia and my father was looking after her.

“There was nothing to get him respite.

“Here there are wives and partners who then have a couple of hours for social time or respite, which is very important.”

In the future, it’s hoped the scheme can recruit more volunteers to expand into care homes and incorporate other hobbies and interests.

Other sessions involving the likes of cricket, shinty and music are also held in the north-east.

The recent Football Memories session at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, included a whistlestop tour of Scottish squads from years gone by. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
The recent Football Memories session at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, included a whistle-stop tour of Scottish squads from years gone by. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Football Memories sessions will take place in Aberdeen on the following dates. Booking is required.

Pittodrie Stadium: October 13 and 24 2-3.30pm. Contact Alan Johnstone, 07753 749219.

Balmoral Stadium: October 31, 2-3.30pm. Contact Charlie Craig, 07894 200829.

Dementia Resource Centre: October 25, 10.30am-12pm. Contact Diane Johnston, 01224 644077 (for those affected by dementia only).

