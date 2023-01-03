North-east MSP donates 50th pint of blood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east MSP has reached a major milestone by giving her 50th pint of blood.

Jackie Dunbar made her first donation 25 years ago after seeing first-hand how vital these stocks can be.

She was determined to pay back the “selfless” blood donors who helped her father when he needed a heart operation.

The SNP representative for Aberdeen Donside has made regular visits ever since.

And her most recent donation – on Boxing Day – was her 50th overall.

Jackie said: “I am very passionate about donating blood because I know how much of an impact it can make to those folk and their families who need it.

“As I have done it a fair few times, I know few tricks of the trade and would stress the importance of drinking lots of water before donating blood to ensure you stay hydrated.”

‘Vital’ that donations continue

Within 24 hours of giving blood, each donation can be used to save up to three lives.

However, visitor numbers often dwindle during the festive period.

And last month extra catch-up sessions had to be held in Aberdeen as sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow meant some clinics had to be cancelled.

“It is vital that people keep donating blood over the festive period particularly when it can be difficult to find the time,” Jackie added.

“I’d like to thank the NHS staff who work throughout the Christmas period to ensure that the blood ends up where it is needed and continue to save lives daily.”

In 2021, major changes were made allowing more people than ever before to give blood in Scotland, England and Wales.

Previously, any man who’d had sex with another man would have to wait three months before donating, even if they were in a monogamous relationship.

Now a different set of questions are asked, allowing the UK to continue having “one of the safest blood supplies in the world” while being more inclusive.