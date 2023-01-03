North-east MSP donates 50th pint of blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

North-east MSP donates 50th pint of blood

By James Wyllie
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 8:41 am
Jackie Dunbar has donated 50 pints of blood. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Jackie Dunbar has donated 50 pints of blood. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

A north-east MSP has reached a major milestone by giving her 50th pint of blood.

Jackie Dunbar made her first donation 25 years ago after seeing first-hand how vital these stocks can be.

She was determined to pay back the “selfless” blood donors who helped her father when he needed a heart operation.

The SNP representative for Aberdeen Donside has made regular visits ever since.

And her most recent donation – on Boxing Day – was her 50th overall.

Every blood donation - including those in Aberdeen, pictured - could help save three lives. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Every blood donation – including those in Aberdeen, pictured – could help save three lives. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

Jackie said: “I am very passionate about donating blood because I know how much of an impact it can make to those folk and their families who need it.

“As I have done it a fair few times, I know few tricks of the trade and would stress the importance of drinking lots of water before donating blood to ensure you stay hydrated.”

‘Vital’ that donations continue

Within 24 hours of giving blood, each donation can be used to save up to three lives.

However, visitor numbers often dwindle during the festive period.

And last month extra catch-up sessions had to be held in Aberdeen as sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow meant some clinics had to be cancelled.

“It is vital that people keep donating blood over the festive period particularly when it can be difficult to find the time,” Jackie added.

“I’d like to thank the NHS staff who work throughout the Christmas period to ensure that the blood ends up where it is needed and continue to save lives daily.”

Blood stocks often run low during the festive period, when many are busy. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Blood stocks often run low during the festive period, when many are busy. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

In 2021, major changes were made allowing more people than ever before to give blood in Scotland, England and Wales.

Previously, any man who’d had sex with another man would have to wait three months before donating, even if they were in a monogamous relationship.

Now a different set of questions are asked, allowing the UK to continue having “one of the safest blood supplies in the world” while being more inclusive.

Tags

Conversation

