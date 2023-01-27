5 ways to refresh yourself for the year ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We could all do with some new year resolutions to boost our health and beauty. Our festive exertions can leave us run down and needing help to look and feel our best for the year ahead.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But what are the best ways to do it?

Here we find out about five businesses that can help you be your best you for 2023.

The Granite Spa

The Granite Spa Aberdeen offers tranquillity and confidence

The multi-award winning Aberdeen spa is giving clients their sparkle in a peaceful space.

The Granite Spa opened its doors in April 2021 – letting customers come and enjoy some much-needed “me time” and relaxation. Since then the team have achieved over and above what many businesses dream of within less than two years, most recently winning Spa of the year at The Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards.

The Granite Spa has a variety of therapeutic and relaxing treatments available as well as package bundles for spa days to treat yourself or that special someone in your life. Owner Christine Graham said: “We have just completed our full training and assessment for Dermalogica and are about to launch their Pro Power Peel range of treatments. It is amazing and the perfect partner for our super duper hydrafacial treatments too!”

For more information on treatments or to talk to a specialist direct visit the Granite Spa website, check out the Granite Spa Instagram or Granite Spa Facebook accounts or call them today on 01224 506446.

Andrew Scott Dental

Makeover your smile with Andrew Scott Dental

Have you always felt self-conscious about your teeth? At Andrew Scott Dental Care in Aberdeen there are lots of treatments and dental technologies to explore, all provided by an expert and friendly team.

Here are just a few options that could transform your smile:

EMS Airflow and Guided Biofilm Therapy. A teeth clean like no other! Far more comfortable and effective than a traditional scale and polish, this pain-free and revolutionary treatment removes stains, debris and plaque to leave your teeth brighter.

Clear aligner orthodontics. Removeable, clear and almost invisible, Smilelign orthodontics move and adjust the position of your teeth, for a straighter smile.

Teeth whitening. Get a shiny, white and bright smile! Teeth whitening often works great in combinations with clear aligners, if you’d like to straighten your teeth too. Andrew Scott Dental even offers a discount if undergoing both treatments at the same time.

You’ll be in safe hands at Andrew Scott Dental! Make an appointment to talk through the right dental treatments for you, including prices, offers and timescales. Call 01224 806 700 to book a consultation.

WYLD Beauty

WYLD is an award-winning independent beauty salon owned and managed by Marcia Wilkes.

Offering a wide range of beauty treatments from brows and lashes and makeup to nails and aesthetics, WYLD is a one-stop shop for all your beauty needs. The WYLD team is made up of highly skilled and experienced professionals who aim to empower and celebrate every client with a unique and personal service.

WYLD prides itself on working with only the highest quality products from the top brands in the industry to provide a truly five-star service every time. With a finger on the pulse of all things beauty, WYLD is the go-to salon in Aberdeen for any emerging must-have treatments and trends.

WYLD’s Holburn Street salon offers a relaxing, positive and unique space where clients feel welcomed and valued the minute they step foot inside.

For more information and booking requests please go to the WYLD website or WYLD Instagram account or email wyldbeauty@outlook.com

Aspire Aesthetics

Aspire Aesthetics was established in 2009 and is based in Inverurie. They are the premier destination for professional, advanced and effective medical aesthetic services in Aberdeenshire. As a nurse-led aesthetics provider, they strive to deliver outstanding results by addressing the whole individual and their skin needs, achieving this through thorough patient assessment to create an individualised treatment plan. They provide patient education, excellent skin care solutions and advanced medical treatments reflective of each patients’ individual needs.

Aspire Aesthetics works tirelessly to meet your goals, help you look good and feel great! Experience their service and care in their beautiful boutique clinic. They offer anti-wrinkle Injections, dermal fillers, micro-needling, IPL skin rejuvenation and hair removal, skin peels, the very popular hydrafacial and more….

This new year, why not make plans for a new you! Visit Aspire’s website or download their app to read about the range of treatments and skincare products on offer at Aspire Aesthetics. ​​Whether you aspire to address the signs of ageing or are seeking solutions to address skin concerns, together you can discover which medical aesthetic treatments are appropriate for you. ​

For more information visit the Aspire Aesthetics website, or check out the Aspire Aesthetics Facebook and Aspire Aesthetics Instagram accounts.

Duncan and Todd Group

Don’t Forget Your Eyes and Ears! New Year resolutions might already be waning, but now is the perfect time for a full health MOT, including checking your sight and sound.

With a mix of style, affordability and professional services, Duncan and Todd Group has honed its skills over 50 years to bring you the best care and expertise for those all-important health checks.

Many people think that eye examinations are just about checking whether your vision needs correcting with glasses or contact lenses, but they aren’t just beneficial for your eyes. Tests can also detect early signs of other health conditions including glaucoma, diabetes or high blood pressure.

As well as its range of digital lenses and frames, Duncan and Todd also offer audiology services, including earwax removal and hearing care. This includes a free screening test, hearing assessment and unlimited service appointments, as well as the latest digital hearing aids.

Book your eye or hearing test today with Duncan and Todd.