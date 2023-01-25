NHS Highland’s new Gaelic logo to be rolled out ‘shortly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Highland’s new Gaelic logo to be rolled out ‘shortly’

By James Wyllie
January 25, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 12:00 pm
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A new English and Gaelic identity for NHS Highland is to be rolled out “shortly”.

The health board is one of 57 Scottish organisations required to have a Gaelic plan aimed at supporting the language and making it “increasingly visible and audible”.

Around half of Scotland’s 87,000 Gaelic speakers are based in the region.

NHS Highland says digital versions of the new branding can be rolled out at no cost, while funding has been found to update signs at Raigmore Hospital and the Assynt House headquarters.

Why does NHS Highland need Gaelic branding?

A report going before the NHS Highland board next week says “many” of the other public bodies with Gaelic plans have already introduced bilingual logos.

This includes the police, Highland Council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

“In this respect, NHS Highland has been lagging behind,” the report says.

As well as serving a large number of Gaelic speakers locally, many patients from the language’s Western Isles “stronghold” also travel over for treatment.

The board says the change will show people they are “entitled” to use Gaelic, and that it’s being equally respected as English.

Alongside a new logo, NHS Highland's Gaelic plan suggests staff could be trained to answer calls with a 'madainn mhath' instead of a 'good morning'. Image: Roddie Reid/ Shutterstock
Alongside a new logo, NHS Highland's Gaelic plan suggests staff could be trained to answer calls with a 'madainn mhath' instead of a 'good morning'. Image: Roddie Reid/ Shutterstock

We also reported some other ways NHS Highland was considering boosting Gaelic use in November.

This included the development of specific hospital radio shows and the introduction of a dedicated Instagram page.

What do staff make of the change?

Previously there were concerns about the potential cost of these changes.

Staff were worried that money was being spent on a Gaelic plan instead of “so many other priorities and challenges”.

It’s since been confirmed that the digital switchover won’t cost the health board a penny, while Bord na Gaidhlig is funding the new signs.

The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

NHS Highland is currently offering language classes for around 20 staff, with plans to expand this in years to come.

“The positive uptake of our most recent Gaelic language class activity confirms that there is a real willingness on the part of staff to learn the language,” the report says.

What will the logo look like?

After approving the move at its meeting in November, NHS Scotland and the health secretary both gave the move the green light.

The new logo is expected to look similar to NHS Western Isles’. It features the NHS logo prominently, with its names in Gaelic and English underneath.

The NHS Western Isles logo

Board papers say the new logo will be rolled out “as soon as” the approved designs have been received.

[[title]]

[[text]]
