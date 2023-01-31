Inverness event to steer national discussion on self-harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness event to steer national discussion on self-harm

By James Wyllie
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:46 am
The recovery conversation cafe event is taking place at the Spectrum Centre, Inverness, in February. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

People in Inverness are being asked for their experiences of self-harm as part of a major drive to improve the support on offer.

The Scottish Recovery Network is holding a series of conversation cafes across the country, which will help inform a new government strategy.

It’s hoped people will share their own stories when the event is held at the Spectrum Centre on Tuesday, February 28.

Rather than having people sit and listen to a presentation, organisers are keen for people to take a more active role in shaping the future.

Network manager Mark Soanes says collaboration is key when it comes to designing, delivering and accessing mental health support.

Mark Soanes, from the Scottish Recovery Network, says the events can be empowering and incredibly useful. Image: SRN

“The development of a new Scottish Government self-harm strategy provides an opportunity to really listen to and act on the wealth of knowledge from people affected by self-harm as well as the experiences of those providing support,” he said.

“We want a world where services are not done for people, they’re done with people.

“These events cover a difficult subject, but they’re really empowering for the people who take part.”

Events can be ‘incredibly powerful’

Each cafe starts with people discussing a series of core questions, before breaking into smaller circles to chat about their experiences.

The findings will also be used to help mental health charity Penumbra develop a network of self-harm support.

And Mark says it’s vital the input of volunteers isn’t forgotten as nationwide plans progress.

He added: “You can go to events and seminars where they’re a one-off event and nothing happens, but we take this really seriously.

“We follow up with what we’re doing with these voices for the people who do attend, which is incredibly powerful.”

Kevin Stewart is backing the events. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

The event’s had the backing of Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart, who’s also the MSP for Aberdeen Central.

He said: “I encourage anyone who has experienced self-harm, either personally or through supporting somebody, to attend a recovery conversation cafe.

“By talking about experiences and what would make a difference, you can help shape our self-harm strategy which is about helping people get the support they need.”

The recovery conversation cafe will be held from 1-2.30pm on Tuesday February 28, with lunch from 12.30pm. Places can be pre-booked via Eventbrite

Other events are taking place in Glasgow (February 14) and Dundee (February 21), with an online Zoom session on February 7.

Anyone struggling with their mental health or self-harm can contact Samaritans 25/7 on 116 123, or Breathing Space from 6pm on 0800 83 85 87.

More information is available on the Penumbra website.

