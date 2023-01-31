Inverness event to steer national discussion on self-harm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People in Inverness are being asked for their experiences of self-harm as part of a major drive to improve the support on offer.

The Scottish Recovery Network is holding a series of conversation cafes across the country, which will help inform a new government strategy.

It’s hoped people will share their own stories when the event is held at the Spectrum Centre on Tuesday, February 28.

Rather than having people sit and listen to a presentation, organisers are keen for people to take a more active role in shaping the future.

Network manager Mark Soanes says collaboration is key when it comes to designing, delivering and accessing mental health support.

“The development of a new Scottish Government self-harm strategy provides an opportunity to really listen to and act on the wealth of knowledge from people affected by self-harm as well as the experiences of those providing support,” he said.

“We want a world where services are not done for people, they’re done with people.

“These events cover a difficult subject, but they’re really empowering for the people who take part.”

Events can be ‘incredibly powerful’

Each cafe starts with people discussing a series of core questions, before breaking into smaller circles to chat about their experiences.

The findings will also be used to help mental health charity Penumbra develop a network of self-harm support.

And Mark says it’s vital the input of volunteers isn’t forgotten as nationwide plans progress.

He added: “You can go to events and seminars where they’re a one-off event and nothing happens, but we take this really seriously.

“We follow up with what we’re doing with these voices for the people who do attend, which is incredibly powerful.”

The event’s had the backing of Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart, who’s also the MSP for Aberdeen Central.

He said: “I encourage anyone who has experienced self-harm, either personally or through supporting somebody, to attend a recovery conversation cafe.

“By talking about experiences and what would make a difference, you can help shape our self-harm strategy which is about helping people get the support they need.”

The recovery conversation cafe will be held from 1-2.30pm on Tuesday February 28, with lunch from 12.30pm. Places can be pre-booked via Eventbrite

Other events are taking place in Glasgow (February 14) and Dundee (February 21), with an online Zoom session on February 7.

Anyone struggling with their mental health or self-harm can contact Samaritans 25/7 on 116 123, or Breathing Space from 6pm on 0800 83 85 87.

More information is available on the Penumbra website.