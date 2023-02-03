‘An opportunity for innovation’: New Dr Gray’s director wants closer links with Inverness and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘An opportunity for innovation’: New Dr Gray’s director wants closer links with Inverness and Aberdeen

By James Wyllie
February 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:56 am
Prof Bruce, the new clinical director of Dr Gray's, with NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox in 2016. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson
Prof Bruce, pictured with NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox in 2016, has stressed the importance of training the next generation of medics. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson

A new clinical director has been appointed at Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin – and he’s starting his tenure with a call for closer collaboration.

Duff Bruce has led the surgery and theatres unit at the Moray facility for the last few years, specialising in stomach and esophagus operations.

Previously he helped set up the weight loss surgery service at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and, before that, trained in Australia and Los Angeles.

In his new role, he’s pledging to prioritise training and boost healthcare in the rural and remote parts of Scotland.

Personal connection to new role

Prof Bruce, who’s originally from Aberdeen, helped with the bid to develop MRI services at Dr Gray’s.

He’s also NHS Grampian’s clinical lead behind plans for a national treatment centre in the area.

And living locally, he says his new position has a personal connection as well as a professional one.

NHS Grampian chiefs say their vision for Dr Gray's, Elgin, is 'bold and ambitious'. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Prof Bruce says the working atmosphere at Dr Gray’s is like ‘family’. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“Working at Dr Gray’s feels more like you’re part of a family than an organisation,” he explained.

“Delivering health and care in a largely rural area is not without its challenges but I’ve lived in Moray for a long time and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to develop our workforce and build on the strong relationships we have.”

‘Huge potential’ for change

Prof Bruce is eyeing up the opportunity for closer relationships with health teams in Inverness and Aberdeen – benefitting patients and staff.

The hospital already has strong links with north Scotland’s colleges and universities, with a wide pool of expertise to utilise.

“We have a geographical opportunity to deliver something innovative,” he said.

Prof Bruce Image: NHS Grampian

This may also involve research into improving healthcare in remote and rural areas.

Additionally, Prof Bruce wants to ensure the hospital’s “strong heritage” for training continues, helping it attract newcomers from far and wide.

He added: “We have relatively short careers and it’s essential we keep training the next generation of health professionals.

“It’s so revitalising to work with trainees – they keep you on your toes with questions and I really enjoy it.”

Simon Bokor-Ingram, the chief officer for Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, has welcomed the fact Dr Gray’s is retaining Prof Bruce’s “experience, enthusiasm and skillset” locally.

He added: “Duff’s role will help to build really critical links, raise the profile of potential training opportunities in Elgin and to deliver on ambitious aspirations for remote and rural healthcare as part of a wider, evolving health and care system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary leads roundtable in bid to find cure for motor neurone disease
The number of people in the UK diagnosed with cancer will rise by a third by 2040, research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Number of people diagnosed with cancer will ‘rise by a third by 2040’
The NHS Bus-ting Cancer Tour bus (James Speakman/PA)
NHS launches cancer bus tour to drive up awareness
Aberdeenshire teenager Luke McAuliffe who is recovering from cancer joined Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga to officially open Scotland's largest Cancer Research UK superstore at Boulevard Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price/Supplied.
Aberdeenshire schoolboy, 13, cuts ribbon on new Cancer Research UK superstore after brave battle…
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has proposed increasing the basic rate of income tax to raise funds for public sector workers (PA)
Plaid Cymru: Raise income tax to give NHS workers pay rise and end strikes
The recent fall in Covid-19 patients in hospital in England appears to have come to a halt (Victoria Jones/PA)
Post-Christmas fall in Covid-19 hospital patients comes to a halt
Around six in 10 people with long Covid in the UK are likely to have been suffering the symptoms for a year or more, figures suggest (Danny Lawson/PA)
Six in 10 people with long Covid have had symptoms for a year, figures…
Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Practice has run into difficulties recruiting GPs. Image: Google Street View
Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group to end NHS contract: What does this mean for patients?
Ambulance handover delays outside hospitals in England are now lower than at this point last year (Jeff Moore/PA)
Ambulance handover delays outside England’s hospitals lower than last winter
A National Trust ranger clears dead birds (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Avian flu: UK a ‘long way’ from seeing Covid-19-like infection in humans

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented