‘An opportunity for innovation’: New Dr Gray’s director wants closer links with Inverness and Aberdeen

A new clinical director has been appointed at Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin – and he’s starting his tenure with a call for closer collaboration.

Duff Bruce has led the surgery and theatres unit at the Moray facility for the last few years, specialising in stomach and esophagus operations.

Previously he helped set up the weight loss surgery service at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and, before that, trained in Australia and Los Angeles.

In his new role, he’s pledging to prioritise training and boost healthcare in the rural and remote parts of Scotland.

Personal connection to new role

Prof Bruce, who’s originally from Aberdeen, helped with the bid to develop MRI services at Dr Gray’s.

He’s also NHS Grampian’s clinical lead behind plans for a national treatment centre in the area.

And living locally, he says his new position has a personal connection as well as a professional one.

“Working at Dr Gray’s feels more like you’re part of a family than an organisation,” he explained.

“Delivering health and care in a largely rural area is not without its challenges but I’ve lived in Moray for a long time and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to develop our workforce and build on the strong relationships we have.”

‘Huge potential’ for change

Prof Bruce is eyeing up the opportunity for closer relationships with health teams in Inverness and Aberdeen – benefitting patients and staff.

The hospital already has strong links with north Scotland’s colleges and universities, with a wide pool of expertise to utilise.

“We have a geographical opportunity to deliver something innovative,” he said.

This may also involve research into improving healthcare in remote and rural areas.

Additionally, Prof Bruce wants to ensure the hospital’s “strong heritage” for training continues, helping it attract newcomers from far and wide.

He added: “We have relatively short careers and it’s essential we keep training the next generation of health professionals.

“It’s so revitalising to work with trainees – they keep you on your toes with questions and I really enjoy it.”

Simon Bokor-Ingram, the chief officer for Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, has welcomed the fact Dr Gray’s is retaining Prof Bruce’s “experience, enthusiasm and skillset” locally.

He added: “Duff’s role will help to build really critical links, raise the profile of potential training opportunities in Elgin and to deliver on ambitious aspirations for remote and rural healthcare as part of a wider, evolving health and care system.”