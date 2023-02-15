Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’

By James Wyllie
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness

Out of the blue, Innes Gregory started suffering double vision – and soon was completely unable to open his eyelids.

The 55-year-old was stuck in his Aberdeen flat, unable to work or simply pop to the shops.

He even struggled just to climb the stairs.

It emerged the former oil worker turned drone pilot was suffering from a rare autoimmune condition.

But with quick medical help and the intervention of a local charity, he’s giving back to those who helped him.

Rare condition left him ‘housebound’

Innes began suffering with his symptoms in September 2018 and was referred to the eye clinic at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for investigation.

He was diagnosed with ocular myasthenia gravis (OMG) – something which affects an estimated 1,850 Scots, or 0.03% of the population.

The disorder interferes with messages being passed between the brain and muscles.

It largely affects those around the eyes, often causing blurred or double vision and drooping eyelids.

And in some cases, the muscles can weaken and lead to difficulty speaking, swallowing and chewing.

A woman stands in front of an eye chart.Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Innes was thankful to get a quick diagnosis. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Innes was given strong steroid medication which let him open his eyelids again, but that again left him with severe double vision.

Even now, he has issues with his peripheral vision and long-term fatigue.

He explained: “I was housebound. I couldn’t shop. I couldn’t work. I couldn’t do anything else.

“I lived on a second-floor flat at the time and tripped on the stairs.

“It was not a massive fall but big enough to scare me into thinking ‘I really need people to help me’.

“It’s difficult to do that because I’m very independent.”

Charity turning point for Innes

But things changed for Innes when the hospital suggested he get in touch with charity North East Sensory Services (Ness).

The organisation supports people with visual and hearing impairments across the north-east and Tayside.

And it was able to offer Innes support for accessing benefits, as well as more practical help with his mobility and daily living skills.

“They helped me turn my life around,” he revealed.

“They understood what I needed.”

Innes met cinematographer friend Faustas Talacka through a shared interest in drone flying. Image: Ness
Innes met cinematographer friend Faustas Talacka through a shared interest in drone flying. Image: Ness

Innes then came up with an ingenious idea with cinematographer friend Faustas Talacka, who he met through drone flying.

He wanted to give back to the charity in some way, and the pair produced a 12-minute long video to demonstrate Ness‘ important work.

It features Royal Navy sailor John Derek Mitchell, who has macular degeneration, and Sonia Seivwright, who has hearing loss.

[jw=dNRjdLXa]

“We wanted to do all we could do to give back to Ness as a way of thanks for all the help it got me to where I am now,” Innes added.

“We thought the best way to highlight its incredible work was for people to share stories and encourage other people to come in and seek help if they needed to.”

‘We can make a difference to thousands’

The charity’s chief executive, Graham Findlay, said he’s “immensely grateful” for the video.

Graham Findlay and Ness help people across the region. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson
Graham Findlay and Ness help people across the region. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson

“While financial donations and legacy gifts are vital to our work, gifts in kind like this save us costs on much needed goods and services,” he said.

“We want to make sure everyone in the north-east with a sensory impairment is given all the support they need to live as independently as possible and participate normally in society.

“Thanks to Innes and Faustas, we can make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of blind and deaf people across the region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Teddi Shaw has been given the chance of a normal life thanks to a new gene therapy approved on the NHS (Family handout/PA)
Toddler becomes first child in UK to receive revolutionary gene therapy
A barrister representing bereaved families said there was a concern about conflicts of interest regarding firms hired by the UK Covid-19 inquiry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Concern over Covid inquiry PR firms that worked for Government during pandemic
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry could be delayed due to work taking place to redact names from Government submissions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Covid inquiry asked to delay first hearing for a month due to redaction workload
The Tavistock Centre, Hampstead, London (Alamy/PA)
Open and calm debate needed on young people and trans issues, says author
Raigmore hospital from the outside
NHS Highland fined £180,000 after staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Morning exercise may be the best way of burning fat, study suggests (Chris Radburn/PA)
Morning exercise may be the best way of burning fat, study suggests
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Kay Miller, divisional director of nursing, during a visit to Oldham Community Diagnostic Centre in Oldham, Greater Manchester (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
Community diagnostic centres helping cut NHS waiting lists, says Sunak
The Scottish Government is being urged to tackle an ‘exodus of nursing staff’ from Scotland’s NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
Union demands action as Scotland faces ‘exodus of nursing staff’
An Inverness GP says cutting back traffic is essential for improving air quality - and people's health. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness GP's air quality warning
Children’s campaigners said early face-to-face health visits were vital for flagging safeguarding concerns and supporting parents (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than 84,000 newborn babies ‘missed out’ on health visitor checks

Most Read

1
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘It’s just so shocking’: Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
4
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull ‘viciously’ attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’
7
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
8
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
9
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
10
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree
Mike Park believes action must be taken to tackle the activities of Greenpeace which, he believes, risk the safety of fishermen at sea.
Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing'
The John Muir Trust says JMT said a out-of-season and night shooting licence is needed to protect woodland from grazing deer (Image: grafxart/Shutterstock)
Victor Clements: Scottish Government must support those delivering on woodland expansion
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Seafox Burj jack-up rig. -. Supplied by Seafox Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
rock of ages aberdeen
Review: Temperatures soar at HMT as racy Rock of Ages sends audience wild
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition
The Scottish Government recently said that dualling the A9 by 2025 would not be possible (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
Morna Young's play Babs is at The Lemon Tree with music by Bethany Tennick (pictured) as part of the A Play, A Pie, And A Pint series. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Review: Babs is a delicious journey of discovery and magic at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks

Most Commented