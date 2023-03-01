Aberdeen doc’s podcast tells origin story of cancer charity – and THAT controversial bus campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen doc’s podcast tells origin story of cancer charity – and THAT controversial bus campaign

By James Wyllie
March 1, 2023, 11:45 am
The attention-grabbing UCAN ad campaign, spearheaded by James N'Dow, raised a lot of eyebrows at the time.
The attention-grabbing UCAN ad campaign raised a lot of eyebrows at the time. Image: Jenny Hill/ DC Thomson

A prominent Aberdeen doctor who co-founded one of the country’s largest cancer charities has opened up about his career with a new podcast.

James N’Dow was instrumental in the launch of Ucan in 2006, which funded Scotland’s first dedicated urological cancer care centre.

He’s since launched Horizons, a social enterprise transforming maternal and infant care in his home country, The Gambia.

And, on top of that, he’s also a professor of urological surgery at Aberdeen University and one of seven recently appointed Deputy Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire.

Now Dr N’Dow has launched a new podcast, N’Down to the Wire, where he discusses his achievements – and what’s next on the horizon.

Ucan’s origin story

The first episode, released today, revisits the early days of Ucan – including a somewhat controversial ad campaign.

It tells the story through the eyes of a specialist nurse who was there on day one, and Dr N’Dow’s own three children.

James N'Dow with UCAN co-founder Sam McClinton. Image: DC Thomson
James N’Dow with Ucan co-founder Sam McClinton in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

He was first inspired to take up medicine by his father, who was also a doctor.

After having “no clarity” on the future after his A-Levels, he was given a British Council scholarship “out of the blue” for medicine Aberdeen University.

Having travelled one-way to the north-east, and struggling with the region’s cold temperatures and unfamiliar accent, he battled through the course.

“I had no plan B, I had to make this a success,” he said.

After graduating, he continued working in Aberdeen and saw a need to help patients feeling “abandoned” while seeing cancer treatment.

Dr N’Dow, 56, told the podcast: “We were used to seeing patients in clinics, spending five or 10 minutes giving them bad news, then going home. How terrible is that?

“When they were diagnosed with cancer we’d do our very best to cure them.

Nicola Sturgeon, then health secretary, opened the Aberdeen UCAN centre in 2008. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon, then health secretary, opened the Aberdeen Ucan centre in 2008. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson

“But when we discharged them, we thought the GPs were looking after them, and the GPs thought we were still looking after them.

“Frankly they felt abandoned. We needed to figure out how we’d address this.”

His effects led to a specialist Ucan centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which was officially opened by then-Health Secretary Nicola Sturgeon in 2008.

In the new podcast, Dr N’Dow also reveals the story behind the charity’s “shocking” ad campaign, which included an image of a man covering his genitals.

Ucan's chairman at the time, Sam McClinton, in front of the attention-grabbing bus. Image: Jenny Hill/ DC Thomson
Ucan’s chairman at the time, Sam McClinton, in front of the attention-grabbing bus. Image: Jenny Hill/DC Thomson

The picture was even emblazoned on the side of an Aberdeen bus – but the doctor says it was crucial for spreading the message.

“The north-east man is brave, hard and strong, and talking about prostate and testicular cancer is not something they do naturally,” he explained.

“To encourage them to break the ice, we had to do some interesting things.”

What’s planned for the next episodes?

Future episodes will look at Aberdeen University’s role in urological cancer research and the difference it can make to people’s lives.

It’ll also explore the surgeon’s role as adjunct secretary general at the European Association of Urology, and his work with Horizons.

Through this, he makes around six visits to The Gambia every year with other medical professionals to provide training and support at public hospitals.

James N'Dow wants to spread the word about the work of organisations like UCAN and Horizons. Image: Edwin van Wijk
Dr N’Dow wants to spread the word about the work of organisations like Ucan and Horizons. Image: Edwin van Wijk

Dr N’Dow said he’s speaking out to help raise awareness of his work.

And he stresses that he wouldn’t have been able to achieve these successes on his own.

“I always work in teams,” he tells the podcast.

“Even though I may be associated as the face of a project, a lot of the work is done by others and people don’t see that.”

N’Down to the Wire by James N’Dow is available to stream and download now.

