Discover the 3 best CBD vape pens in the UK in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Discover the 3 best CBD vape pens in the UK in 2023

Considering a CBD vape pen? Here are 3 to try.

Presented by NutraHolistics
A photo of someone using a CBD vape pen

While cannabidiol (CBD) has taken other parts of the world by storm, the UK is just beginning to see different products from this well-tolerated hemp cannabis plant compound. What is one of the most popular ways to consume CBD for better self care? CBD vape pens.

In fact, the best CBD vape pen UK products offer more benefits than most other forms of CBD consumption, as the vaping process provides more efficient delivery with faster absorption and more discreet dosing.

But knowing which product to choose from the hundreds entering the UK CBD market daily can be a challenge. Fortunately, the selection process is made that much simpler with our detailed reviews of some of the best CBD vape products, brought to you by Supplements4U.

Chosen for their safety and quality, our range of CBD vape pens contain UK-manufactured products that have been thoroughly lab-tested to ensure their contents are safe, smooth, and consistent.

The best CBD vape pens: UK brands

1. Blessed CBD

If Blessed CBD were a person, they would be the life of the party. They have a range of unique CBD products that are easy to use, taste great, and arrive at your doorstep fast. And none of their products is more sought after than their CBD vape pens.

A photo of CBD vape pens

These disposable pens offer 400mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil packed into a 2mL vape cartridge. The solid single-piece design features a draw-activated mouthpiece that is user-friendly and mess-free. So, whenever you’re ready to vape, just take a drag and feel the CBD instantly enter your bloodstream.

Blessed CBD vape products are available in two delicious flavours: tropical fruit and cherry. Both are enhanced with naturally occurring terpenes in the CBD extract for a unique flavour that is sure to please your taste buds.

Blessed CBD Vape Pen Benefits:

  • Hundreds of puffs per pen
  • Premium CBD oil
  • Lab-tested for quality and potency
  • Zero nicotine
  • Smooth hits and delicious flavour

In our research to find the best CBD vape pen from UK vendors, we found Blessed CBD to meet all of the criteria needed to be considered one of the best. With hundreds of puffs per pen and a balanced broad-spectrum CBD formula with no reported side effects, Blessed CBD is a top choice for UK vapers needing a consistent, reliable, and delicious vaping experience.

2. Haze CBD

For frequent CBD vapers, Haze CBD offers some of the most convenient and affordable CBD vape pens in the UK. Unlike other disposable vape pens, these slim devices feature several thousand puffs per unit and come in an array of hemp cannabis plant strains and great flavours.

The brand’s largest CBD vape oil pens contain 1000mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil specifically extracted to include terpenes and minor cannabinoids such as CBG. At 3500 puffs per pen, UK residents can rest assured they will always have enough CBD to last them through the day.

For those looking for something a little more CBD and a little less other stuff, Haze also offers a smaller CBD vape device containing pure CBD isolate. These devices are available in 300mg concentration and are perfect for beginners or those who want to avoid THC entirely.

Haze CBD vape pen benefits:

  • No recharge needed
  • A variety of flavours and strengths
  • Terpene rich formulas
  • High bioavailability

For those needing a lot of CBD throughout the day, Haze just can’t be beaten. From pens that have thousands of puffs to ones with nothing but pure CBD isolate, Haze offers something for everyone. Additionally, the brand’s vape pen design means less charging and more consistent vaping.

3. CBDfx

While very well-known for their delicious CBD gummies and potent oil tinctures, CBDfx is also one of the brands leading the UK market in vaping. The wellness brand has a knack for creating scientifically backed formulas that are just as effective as they are enjoyable to vape.

CBDfx’s signature CBD vape pens contain a smooth broad-spectrum formula derived from organically grown hemp. These disposable devices offer 500mg of CBD per pen, with each one lasting several hundred puffs.

The ceramic coil inside the 2ml tank ensures a smooth and flavourful hit every time. So, for those new to using CBD e-liquid, these vape pens are a great place to start. For experienced users who already know that they love the CBD company and all of its products, CBDfx offers bundle packages that include many of its popular vape pen strains, including Pineapple Express, Tropic Breeze, and OG Kush.

CBDfx vape pen benefits:

  • Organic broad-spectrum formula
  • 500mg CBD per device
  • Ceramic coils for smoothness
  • Draw-activated mouthpiece

With CBD vape products designed to be both effective and enjoyable, CBDfx easily made it onto our list of the best CBD vape pen UK brands. We love that each vape pen contains 500mg of broad-spectrum CBD derived from organic hemp, with no fillers or added ingredients. Combined with the effortless draw-activated mouthpiece, CBD users are guaranteed a smooth and flavourful experience.

How to choose the best CBD vape pen from UK brands

Knowing what the best CBD vape pen UK products are doesn’t do much to help you pick the right one for your particular wellness needs. So when shopping for a CBD vape pen kit, vape e-liquid, or disposable CBD vape pen, be sure to consider the following:

  • Ease-of-use

Not all vape products are designed the same, and knowing which one has the best user experience can save you a lot of headaches. Disposables are the simplest, needing only to be taken out of their packaging and vaped as soon as they arrive.

Starter kits with refillable mods may require a bit of tweaking to get the most out of them. However, they are great for those who want to take their time and customize their vaping experience with vape liquids widely available from the top brands on this list.

  • CBD potency

The potency of your CBD vape pen cartridge or CBD vape juice is an important factor in determining its effectiveness. Unlike other CBD products, such as edibles, tinctures, or creams, the effects of vaping CBD will be felt almost immediately.

When choosing a device or cartridge, opt for one at a concentration that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed or with an inferior product. Beginners typically start with pens containing about 400mg of CBD, while experienced or frequent CBD users may opt for higher doses exceeding 1000mg.

  • Strain and CBD type

Vape pens are not all filled with the same CBD extract. To get the best results from your CBD vape, it is imperative to choose a formula or strain specific to the needs you want to address.

For example, if your goal is to stimulate the entourage effect with a full range of cannabinoids and plant compounds, opting for a full-spectrum CBD oil in your vape is a great idea.

On the other hand, if you want nothing but pure CBD, then vape pens containing a CBD isolate will work best.

For some, a CBD distillate, or a highly concentrated version of full spectrum CBD, may be the best option. Distillates are known to contain high levels of cannabinoids and terpenes that create a powerful entourage effect that lasts longer than standard CBD oils.

Optimise your wellness routine with CBD vape pens

With discreet dosing, premeasured concentrations, and the ability to find the perfect strain for your needs, CBD vape pens fit perfectly into anyone’s wellness goals. By purchasing vape pens from some of the three brands listed above, you can ensure you’ll get a high-quality CBD product delivered fast, made to the highest standards, and always hits smooth and flavourful.

NutraHolistics, a health and wellness supplements retailer in the Netherlands, offers this extensive buyer’s guide. Each product has been reviewed personally by Nathalia Hoedjes, who shares her authentic experiences and insights. NutraHolistics may receive a commission for products purchased through this guide, currently or in the future. Before trying CBD, consult with a healthcare expert or your physician if you have any questions or concerns.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Hyperactivity and impulsivity in childhood is associated with increased risk of social isolation, according to a new study (Danny Lawson/PA)
ADHD in children linked to social isolation later on – study
Proposed reforms of current surrogacy law would see couples become legal parents of a child at birth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Couples could become surrogate baby’s legal parents at birth under new reforms
David Sims’ twin brother died of cancer aged just 28 (Cancer Research UK/PA)
Research reveals how incurable skin cancer resists treatment – study
Three-year-old Great Ormond Street Hospital patient Yumna was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in December 2021 just days after her second birthday (GOSH Charity/PA)
GOSH Charity launches biggest-ever appeal for £300m world-leading cancer centre
(Jeff Moore/PA)
Patients with incurable cervical cancer to be offered new drug
New study links flu to an increased risk of heart attack (Yui Mok/PA)
Heart attack risk may heighten when someone is fighting off flu – study
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
A new treatment for severe asthma is to be approved for NHS use (PA)
‘Lifeline’ treatment for asthma patients to be given the green light for NHS use
A researcher demonstrates a machine used to stress test prosthetics during the launch of the world’s first hub for child blast injury research (James Manning/PA)
World-first child research hub in London will support Ukraine war victims
Prof Dave Rosser is to retire, it was announced (Rui Vieira/PA)
Former head of NHS trust found to have ‘toxic’ work culture to retire

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented