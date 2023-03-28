Discover the 3 best CBD vape pens in the UK in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

While cannabidiol (CBD) has taken other parts of the world by storm, the UK is just beginning to see different products from this well-tolerated hemp cannabis plant compound. What is one of the most popular ways to consume CBD for better self care? CBD vape pens.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

In fact, the best CBD vape pen UK products offer more benefits than most other forms of CBD consumption, as the vaping process provides more efficient delivery with faster absorption and more discreet dosing.

But knowing which product to choose from the hundreds entering the UK CBD market daily can be a challenge. Fortunately, the selection process is made that much simpler with our detailed reviews of some of the best CBD vape products, brought to you by Supplements4U.

Chosen for their safety and quality, our range of CBD vape pens contain UK-manufactured products that have been thoroughly lab-tested to ensure their contents are safe, smooth, and consistent.

The best CBD vape pens: UK brands

If Blessed CBD were a person, they would be the life of the party. They have a range of unique CBD products that are easy to use, taste great, and arrive at your doorstep fast. And none of their products is more sought after than their CBD vape pens.

These disposable pens offer 400mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil packed into a 2mL vape cartridge. The solid single-piece design features a draw-activated mouthpiece that is user-friendly and mess-free. So, whenever you’re ready to vape, just take a drag and feel the CBD instantly enter your bloodstream.

Blessed CBD vape products are available in two delicious flavours: tropical fruit and cherry. Both are enhanced with naturally occurring terpenes in the CBD extract for a unique flavour that is sure to please your taste buds.

Blessed CBD Vape Pen Benefits:

Hundreds of puffs per pen

Premium CBD oil

Lab-tested for quality and potency

Zero nicotine

Smooth hits and delicious flavour

In our research to find the best CBD vape pen from UK vendors, we found Blessed CBD to meet all of the criteria needed to be considered one of the best. With hundreds of puffs per pen and a balanced broad-spectrum CBD formula with no reported side effects, Blessed CBD is a top choice for UK vapers needing a consistent, reliable, and delicious vaping experience.

For frequent CBD vapers, Haze CBD offers some of the most convenient and affordable CBD vape pens in the UK. Unlike other disposable vape pens, these slim devices feature several thousand puffs per unit and come in an array of hemp cannabis plant strains and great flavours.

The brand’s largest CBD vape oil pens contain 1000mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil specifically extracted to include terpenes and minor cannabinoids such as CBG. At 3500 puffs per pen, UK residents can rest assured they will always have enough CBD to last them through the day.

For those looking for something a little more CBD and a little less other stuff, Haze also offers a smaller CBD vape device containing pure CBD isolate. These devices are available in 300mg concentration and are perfect for beginners or those who want to avoid THC entirely.

Haze CBD vape pen benefits:

No recharge needed

A variety of flavours and strengths

Terpene rich formulas

High bioavailability

For those needing a lot of CBD throughout the day, Haze just can’t be beaten. From pens that have thousands of puffs to ones with nothing but pure CBD isolate, Haze offers something for everyone. Additionally, the brand’s vape pen design means less charging and more consistent vaping.

While very well-known for their delicious CBD gummies and potent oil tinctures, CBDfx is also one of the brands leading the UK market in vaping. The wellness brand has a knack for creating scientifically backed formulas that are just as effective as they are enjoyable to vape.

CBDfx’s signature CBD vape pens contain a smooth broad-spectrum formula derived from organically grown hemp. These disposable devices offer 500mg of CBD per pen, with each one lasting several hundred puffs.

The ceramic coil inside the 2ml tank ensures a smooth and flavourful hit every time. So, for those new to using CBD e-liquid, these vape pens are a great place to start. For experienced users who already know that they love the CBD company and all of its products, CBDfx offers bundle packages that include many of its popular vape pen strains, including Pineapple Express, Tropic Breeze, and OG Kush.

CBDfx vape pen benefits:

Organic broad-spectrum formula

500mg CBD per device

Ceramic coils for smoothness

Draw-activated mouthpiece

With CBD vape products designed to be both effective and enjoyable, CBDfx easily made it onto our list of the best CBD vape pen UK brands. We love that each vape pen contains 500mg of broad-spectrum CBD derived from organic hemp, with no fillers or added ingredients. Combined with the effortless draw-activated mouthpiece, CBD users are guaranteed a smooth and flavourful experience.

How to choose the best CBD vape pen from UK brands

Knowing what the best CBD vape pen UK products are doesn’t do much to help you pick the right one for your particular wellness needs. So when shopping for a CBD vape pen kit, vape e-liquid, or disposable CBD vape pen, be sure to consider the following:

Ease-of-use

Not all vape products are designed the same, and knowing which one has the best user experience can save you a lot of headaches. Disposables are the simplest, needing only to be taken out of their packaging and vaped as soon as they arrive.

Starter kits with refillable mods may require a bit of tweaking to get the most out of them. However, they are great for those who want to take their time and customize their vaping experience with vape liquids widely available from the top brands on this list.

CBD potency

The potency of your CBD vape pen cartridge or CBD vape juice is an important factor in determining its effectiveness. Unlike other CBD products, such as edibles, tinctures, or creams, the effects of vaping CBD will be felt almost immediately.

When choosing a device or cartridge, opt for one at a concentration that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed or with an inferior product. Beginners typically start with pens containing about 400mg of CBD, while experienced or frequent CBD users may opt for higher doses exceeding 1000mg.

Strain and CBD type

Vape pens are not all filled with the same CBD extract. To get the best results from your CBD vape, it is imperative to choose a formula or strain specific to the needs you want to address.

For example, if your goal is to stimulate the entourage effect with a full range of cannabinoids and plant compounds, opting for a full-spectrum CBD oil in your vape is a great idea.

On the other hand, if you want nothing but pure CBD, then vape pens containing a CBD isolate will work best.

For some, a CBD distillate, or a highly concentrated version of full spectrum CBD, may be the best option. Distillates are known to contain high levels of cannabinoids and terpenes that create a powerful entourage effect that lasts longer than standard CBD oils.

Optimise your wellness routine with CBD vape pens

With discreet dosing, premeasured concentrations, and the ability to find the perfect strain for your needs, CBD vape pens fit perfectly into anyone’s wellness goals. By purchasing vape pens from some of the three brands listed above, you can ensure you’ll get a high-quality CBD product delivered fast, made to the highest standards, and always hits smooth and flavourful.

NutraHolistics, a health and wellness supplements retailer in the Netherlands, offers this extensive buyer’s guide. Each product has been reviewed personally by Nathalia Hoedjes, who shares her authentic experiences and insights. NutraHolistics may receive a commission for products purchased through this guide, currently or in the future. Before trying CBD, consult with a healthcare expert or your physician if you have any questions or concerns.