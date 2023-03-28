Best CBD gummies in the UK: Curated list of top 10 picks in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Compared to CBD oil tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD vape liquids, and CBD creams, edible CBD (cannabidiol) gummies offer a delicious and long-lasting way to incorporate cannabinoids into your daily wellness or self-care routine.

Unfortunately, too many brands in the UK CBD market overestimate their claim of being the best for various health benefits. These questionable claims can make it difficult to know which are all talk and which are the real deal.

So, to help you separate the best from the rest, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best CBD gummies made using quality manufacturing practices, safe extraction methods, and delicious ingredients.

Creating our list of the best CBD gummies: Our methodology

Our list of the best CBD gummies in the UK was created using the same stringent criteria that everyone should consider when purchasing edible CBD oil products, such as:

Extraction methods. Be it ethanol or CO2 extraction methods, the process used to get high-quality CBD oil from hemp plants should be safe, clean, and effective. For this reason, we only considered brands that use a non-toxic solvent to extract CBD from hemp plants.

Lab testing & transparency. Every brand that made it onto our list submits its products for independent third-party lab testing conducted by a GMP or ISO-certified laboratory, proving it is free of pesticides, herbicides, and other contaminants. Furthermore, we only considered brands that make their lab reports readily available to consumers.

Ingredients. We only selected brands that use safe, natural, and non-GMO ingredients in their products. Furthermore, we only considered brands that use organic CBD oil in their gummies. Only by combining natural ingredients with organic CBD oil can you be sure you’re getting a quality product.

These essential factors, combined with our team’s personal experience with each product, online testimonials, and brand reputation, helped us create this list of some of the best CBD gummies that you can buy in the UK.

Top 10 UK brands for CBD gummies: Our picks for the best

1. Vibes CBD

The vegan CBD gummies from Vibes CBD offer one of the most discreet and effective ways to get a medium dose of CBD wherever you go. The brand sources hemp from farmers using organic growing methods and uses a supercritical CO2 extraction process to remove the CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds from the plant material. This ensures that every gummy contains a potent and consistent serving of potent CBD.

The fact that these gummies contain an amount of CBD equal to 25mg is impressive enough, but the Vibes CBD team goes one step further by ensuring that their products are lab tested for safety and potency. This means you can be sure you’re getting a quality product every time you purchase from this brand.

Vibes CBD only uses natural fruit flavours and colours in their gummies, which makes for a delicious and healthy treat. Each compact tin contains 20 gummies and fits discreetly in a pocket, purse, or gym bag.

We love that Vibes CBD gummies contain all-natural ingredients and are made with quality growing and extraction methods to ensure quality and potency. Furthermore, the fact that their CBD gummies contain no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) makes them ideal for those first-time users wanting to avoid issues with a drug test.

2. Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD cannabidiol-infused gummies are great for beginners and experienced CBD users. The company uses supercritical CO2 extraction methods to isolate pure CBD oil from high-quality organic hemp plants grown in Colorado. Furthermore, all of Blessed CBD’s products are lab tested by a third party to ensure safety and potency.

What makes these gummies so wonderful is the carefully considered ingredients. Blessed CBD only uses natural, non-GMO, and organic ingredients in their products. This includes organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, pectin, natural flavours, and citric acid. Combined with 25mg of CBD oil per gummy, these factors make for delicious and fun CBD sweets.

The gummies are sold in 30-count tubs that seal freshness for a soft, chewy CBD treat you’ll want to savour. Available in a mixed tropical fruit flavour, UK residents can eat one at the start of their day, right before bed, or whenever they feel like.

This brand made the top of our list because they use high-quality ingredients, effective extraction methods, and they make their lab results readily available to consumers. Furthermore, the team at Blessed CBD is passionate about helping people lead healthier lives, which is evident in their dedication to customer service, user education, and recognition from Forbes and the Reader’s Digest.

3. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is an American brand that has recently expanded its operations to the UK. Their products are reviewed by an in-house team of pharmacists and professionals, making CBDistillery’s CBD gummies among the most trusted in the CBD industry.

CBDistillery’s CBD gummies are made with CBD isolate, which means they are THC-free and ideal for those who want to avoid any psychoactive effects of the cannabis plant. The gummies are available in 30-count containers at 25 mg of CBD per gummy with a mix of fruity flavours, including strawberry, green apple, and orange.

We appreciate that this brand is transparent about its product quality and offers detailed educational resources on its website. Furthermore, their well researched CBD gummy formula means you can be confident you’re getting quality CBD products.

4. Zen Bears

Zen Bears create CBD gummies in delicious flavours as an alternative to oil tinctures made from CBD extracts. By offering delicious gummies, this company appeals to those who want to use CBD products but do not enjoy the taste of CBD hemp oils.

The brand uses CBD isolate in their products, which means they are completely THC-free. Furthermore, the delicious CBD gummy bears are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients.

The most popular choice for many in the UK is the 30-count glass jar. Each gummy in the jar contains 20mg of potent and pure CBD distillate.

Even though these gummies aren’t as potent as others on this list, the fact that the brand only uses CBD isolate makes them an excellent choice for those who want to avoid THC entirely. Furthermore, we love the delicious flavours and that they are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp offers some of the most interesting CBD gummy flavours in the UK, including black currant, mountain strawberry, and orange. Made with natural fruit flavours and colours, these gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD.

The company offers its delicious CBD jelly domes in two sizes to meet consumer demand: a 10-pack containing 5mg of CBD per jelly and a 30-pack containing 20mg of CBD per jelly.

We love the variety of flavours offered by Love Hemp and the fact that their products are affordably priced. Furthermore, the company’s dedication to quality is evident in its range of purchase options in retail locations across the UK.

6. Sunday Scaries

The Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD oil and encompass all of the benefits of hemp without trace amounts of THC. Each gummy bear contains 20mg of CBD, and the formula includes Vitamins B12 & D3 for boosted energy and proper immune system function.

The gummies are available in a variety of flavours, including peach, green apple, and strawberry. They are also vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavours. Those having a tough time with their wellness routine should consider the brand’s high-potency CBD gummies, with an amount of CBD per piece equal to 25mg.

We like that these gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD oil and are vegan and free of gluten, soy, dairy, and artificial flavours. Furthermore, we appreciate that the brand offers high-potency gummies for those who need a little extra self-care.

7. Spruce CBD

Spruce CBD is another American CBD company that has recently entered the UK market. Offering a range of products that are legally compliant with UK FSA regulations, Spruce CBD is quickly making a name for itself as a popular provider of high-quality CBD gummies.

Spruce CBD offers specially formulated gummies to meet a range of wellness needs. Whether CBD gummies infused with spirulina and Turmeric for inflammatory support, apple cider vinegar and B12 for detox support, or magnesium and passion flower for night-time use, each delicious fruit-flavoured gummy contains a whopping 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil.

Furthermore, we love that each gummy contains a high concentration of broad-spectrum CBD oil packed full of flavonoids, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids – ensuring you get to experience maximum benefits of CBD gummies.

8. Naturecan

Naturecan gummies may be lower dose (10mg of CBD), but the broad-spectrum formula combined with gentle ingredients make this brand’s gummies a fantastic choice for those new to CBD and looking to avoid any potential side effects.

Naturecan’s CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD oil and contain many other beneficial ingredients such as Turmeric and beetroot. With natural flavourings and a sugar-free formula, these hemp extract gummies are a delicious way to consume CBD.

Naturecan made our list thanks to its low-dose formula that is easy on the body – especially for those new to CBD. Furthermore, we love that the gummies are made with many ingredients commonly used in an array of wellness food supplements for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

9. Excite CBD

Excite CBD’s gummies are made with a broad-spectrum CBD oil that contains zero THC and is derived from organically grown hemp plants.

The variety of fun and retro gummy flavours and shapes makes it easy to find one that suits your taste, while the 25mg of CBD per gummy is perfect for those new to the world of CBD as well as experienced users. Furthermore, the ingredients in Excite CBD’s line of gummies are vegan, and vegetarian friendly.

10. Eden’s Gate

Unlike the companies on this list that manufacture their CBD gummies, Eden’s Gate is an online retailer of the highest quality CBD products from various brands. The company is based in the UK and only carries a form of CBD products compliant with UK law.

The wide selection of gummies available on Eden’s Gate means that there is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for high-potency, vegan-friendly, or vitamin-boosted, this online retailer has got you covered with affordable CBD edibles that won’t break the bank.

What we love about Eden’s Gate is the wide selection of CBD gummies available from a range of different brands. This means that users can find the perfect product to meet their needs without compromising quality or potency. If you want to buy CBD gummies, visit the Eden’s Gate shop.

CBD gummies UK: Try blessed CBD

To get the long-lasting effects of CBD, you need delicious CBD gummies made with high-quality ingredients and organic CBD hemp oil extracts. By choosing any CBD brands on this list, you can ensure you’re getting a great product that will offer you the best chances of experiencing the wellness and self-care goals you seek. The best CBD oil gummies will be different for everyone, so give it a try and let us know how you get on!

This buyer’s guide is provided by NutraHolistics, a health and wellness supplement retailer based in the Netherlands. Nathalia Hoedjes has personally reviewed each product, sharing her genuine experiences. Note that NutraHolistics may acquire a commission for products purchased via this guide, either now or in the future. Before using CBD, consult a healthcare professional or your physician if you have any hesitations or inquiries.