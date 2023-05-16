NHS Grampian was warned about ventilation issues for new hospitals before work even began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Grampian was warned about ventilation issues for new hospitals before work even began

A report shows "multiple concerns" were raised in 2020 and those concerns "do not appear to have been addressed".

By Lauren Taylor
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.
The construction site at the Baird Family Hospital. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian was warned about ventilation issues at two new builds before work even began, a review has revealed.

Papers obtained by the BBC suggest the health board was advised of problems with the plans for the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre at Foresterhill before the ground was even broken.

As previously reported in The Press and Journal last month, ventilation and concerns around infection control have delayed the project.

Last month it was reported that parts of the hospitals at Foresterhill could potentially need to be pulled out and replaced amid concerns around ventilation and water systems.

Following a new Freedom of Information request, the BBC has revealed that NHS Grampian was warned about the issues at the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in 2020 – before construction began.

An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist’s impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian

A report released through freedom of information laws shows “multiple concerns” were raised in 2020 and those concerns “do not appear to have been addressed”.

NHS Grampian said it was addressing the points raised by the review.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre were both meant to open in 2020, but a series of delays have increased the overall project cost to £261 million – more than double the original estimate.

Groundworks were started in December 2018, and ground was first broken in August 2021.

It is hoped the Anchor Centre will open in October this year, with the Baird Family Hospital planned for September 2024.

The Scottish Government has agreed to cover the extra £16m needed for the project, as well as further costs if parts of the hospitals do need to be redesigned.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]