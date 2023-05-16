NHS Grampian was warned about ventilation issues for new hospitals before work even began

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian was warned about ventilation issues at two new builds before work even began, a review has revealed.

Papers obtained by the BBC suggest the health board was advised of problems with the plans for the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre at Foresterhill before the ground was even broken.

As previously reported in The Press and Journal last month, ventilation and concerns around infection control have delayed the project.

Last month it was reported that parts of the hospitals at Foresterhill could potentially need to be pulled out and replaced amid concerns around ventilation and water systems.

Following a new Freedom of Information request, the BBC has revealed that NHS Grampian was warned about the issues at the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in 2020 – before construction began.

A report released through freedom of information laws shows “multiple concerns” were raised in 2020 and those concerns “do not appear to have been addressed”.

NHS Grampian said it was addressing the points raised by the review.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre were both meant to open in 2020, but a series of delays have increased the overall project cost to £261 million – more than double the original estimate.

Groundworks were started in December 2018, and ground was first broken in August 2021.

It is hoped the Anchor Centre will open in October this year, with the Baird Family Hospital planned for September 2024.

The Scottish Government has agreed to cover the extra £16m needed for the project, as well as further costs if parts of the hospitals do need to be redesigned.