Concerns about future of Peterhead hospital as investigations continue after legionella detection

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns have been raised about the future of a hospital ward in Peterhead three months on from when it closed due to a legionella outbreak.

Several wards and departments were shut in February when the bacteria was detected in water.

However, despite the maternity and minor injury units being restored to the Peterhead Community Hospital, the Summers Ward has not returned since legionella was detected and continues to be run from Fraserburgh.

NHS Grampian says there is no timescale for when the unit, which provides acute care, short-term rehabilitation and palliative care, will return to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid says patients and staff need clarity about the future of the facility.

Summers Ward run from Fraserburgh as legionella works continue

NHS Grampian put in place various safety measures when legionella was detected at the Peterhead Community Hospital.

Families reported they were not allowed to use water, or flush toilets, while patients were cleaned by wet wipes.

The situation has since improved with the minor injury and maternity units both returning to service.

However, Mr Duguid has pressed health bosses on the future of the Summers Ward at Peterhead Community Service while 15 patients continue to be treated in the unit’s temporary home in Fraserburgh while the legionella investigations continue.

He said: “While I’m glad the 15 patients are receiving treatment, it is not always practical, especially for the elderly, to travel 20 miles to Fraserburgh for inpatient care when they should be seen in their home community.

“I also worry about the impact it is having on Fraserburgh Community Hospital which was already under extreme pressure before the outbreak at Peterhead.

“I fear the longer this goes on, the more likely it is for NHS Grampian to continue with this set-up which would be hugely detrimental to healthcare provision in Peterhead and across Banff and Buchan.”

In a letter, NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox explained work was continuing to investigate the problems that caused the legionella outbreak.

She said: “In relation to Summers Ward, I am afraid it is not possible to give a timescale when it will return to Peterhead Hospital because investigative and remedial works are still being done.

“Once those have been completed, the system will need to be cleaned and tested. On a positive note, though, Summers Ward continues to operate in Fraserburgh Community Hospital and currently has 15 in-patients on the ward.”

What is legionella?

Legionella bacteria can grow in water supplies that have not been used for long periods as well as air conditioning systems, humidifiers and hot tubs.

Becoming infected can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaire’s disease, which is a form of pneumonia.

However, cases of the lung infection are not common in Scotland with cases usually linked to travel overseas.

Health and safety laws exist for employers and landlords to take steps to minimise the risk of the bacteria growing.