Elgin-born Scottish Government minister to visit Dr Gray’s to meet maternity campaigners

A Scottish Government minister who was born in Elgin will meet maternity campaigners in Moray amidst on-going concerns about the current situation at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The unit was downgraded five years ago due to concerns from NHS Grampian about its ability to staff it.

Since then, the vast majority of local families have had to travel to Aberdeen to give birth.

However, concerns persist about women making the journey in labour while some babies have been born at the side of the road.

Now public health and women’s health minister Jenni Minto has agreed to visit Dr Gray’s and visit Keep Mum campaigners following an invite from Moray MP Douglas Ross.

Why is the Dr Gray’s visit happening now?

The minister agreeing to visit Dr Gray’s comes three months after the Scottish Government pledged £6.6 million to restore the Elgin maternity unit to full strength.

Currently, it is expected that elective caesarean births will restart in 2025 with full consultant-led services resuming in 2026.

In the meantime, a “networked” model of care is being developed across Dr Gray’s, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Raigmore in Inverness.

The business case for the proposals were discussed at a NHS Highland board meeting just two weeks ago.

In a letter to Mr Ross, Ms Minto says she expects the documents to be submitted to her soon, adding she is happy to meet the MP, Keep Mum and visit the Elgin hospital in the “coming months”.

Ongoing Moray maternity concerns

NHS Grampian initially warned that the 2018 downgrade to Dr Gray’s would only last one year.

The Scottish Government has since got involved in the process following concerns from local families.

Mr Ross himself followed his wife along the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road while she was transferred in an ambulance while in labour with their second child.

The MP has welcomed Elgin-born Jenni Minto travelling to Dr Gray’s to meet campaigners, stressing there can be “no further slippage” in the timeline to restore services.

He said: “When the minister ultimately comes to Elgin she’ll hear in no uncertain terms from those campaigners and myself about the devastating impact the lack of maternity services has had on women and families here in Moray.

“The so-called temporary downgrade has now lasted for nearly five years. Under the current plans, maternity services may not be fully restored until 2026.

“The onus is on the new minister to put this issue to the top of her in-tray. Her full focus must be on ensuring that there is no further slippage on the timetable for restoring services and our cash-strapped NHS Grampian has every resource they need to make this reality.”