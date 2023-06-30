Get ready to shine this summer! 6 hair and beauty experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Get ready to shine this summer! 6 hair and beauty experts

It's time to gear up for sun-soaked adventures and show off your inner radiance.

Woman wearing towel on head applying lipstick in a mirror.
Presented by local businesses

We’ve rounded up a collection of top-notch hair and beauty experts in Aberdeenshire ready to help you look and feel your best.

Meet your local hair and beauty experts in Aberdeenshire

Bio Skin and Wellness

Bio Skin and Wellness owners stood outside of their clinic.
The Bio Skin and Wellness team outside of the clinic.

Do you want to look great on the beach? Let the experts at Bio Skin and Wellness show you how to look and feel your best.

One way to start your summer preparations is by trying LPG endermologie. This is a globally recognised mechanical massage aimed at eliminating stubborn fat, promoting lymphatic drainage, reducing cellulite, tightening loose skin and improving skin quality. Visible results can be seen from three sessions.

Another one to add to your list is PowerSculpt. This is a powerful new revolution in body shaping and muscle toning. Due to the use of high-intensity focused electro-magnetic technology, a 30-minute treatment is equivalent to 20,000 crunches, squats, curls or leg extensions.

With Bio Skin and Wellness at your side, your journey to summer-ready confidence is within reach. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience these cutting-edge treatments that are sure to leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Learn more about Bio Skin and Wellness.

Revive

Three bridesmaids and a bride posing sat on a bed with their matching bouquets of flowers.
Do you have a big event coming up this summer that Revive could help you get ready for?

Revive is the ultimate one-stop-shop for all your hair and beauty needs, the possibilities for enhancing your summer-ready look are endless. While it offers an array of services including hairstyling, brow shaping, lash treatments, tanning and professional makeup application, there’s even more in store for those seeking a touch of glamour for upcoming summer events.

Revive goes above and beyond by providing specialised wedding glam services, ensuring you’re picture-perfect for any special occasion.

Its team of trained and skilled hairdressers will work their magic to create the ideal hairstyle and makeup look that perfectly complements your style and enhances your natural beauty.

Whether you’re attending a summer wedding, a garden party or any other memorable event, Revive has the expertise to make you shine with confidence.

So, if you’re looking to refresh your hair, define your brows and lashes, achieve a sun-kissed glow or seek that show-stopping look for a summer celebration, Revive has it all.

Step into its welcoming sanctuary at 9 Diamond Street and let the dedicated professionals pamper you from head to toe.

Get summer-ready and book your appointment at Revive today!

Pink Lily

Exterior of Pink Lily in Aberdeen
The boutique Pink Lily salon on Carden Place.

Nestled in the heart of Carden Place, Aberdeen, Pink Lily stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of hair and beauty.

Established in 2012 by salon owner Alana Forrest, this boutique salon boasts a talented team of self-employed individuals who work harmoniously to provide top-notch services and create an atmosphere that radiates warmth and inclusivity.

Pink Lily’s commitment to delivering exceptional treatments has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by its collection of industry awards, a testament to the team’s dedication and expertise.

Every client is welcomed into an inviting ambiance where teamwork thrives and ensures an exceptional experience for all.

But its offerings extend far beyond hair. The team excels in a wide array of hair services, including barbering, colouring, smoothing and extensions. Additionally, the beauty team offers facials, massage, nails, lash extensions, semi-permanent makeup and so much more.

Find out more and book an appointment at Pink Lily.

The House of Hair

The House of Hair client with newly styled long blonde hair stood in front of a flower wall.
Give your hair a boost at The House of Hair.

Once you experience The House of Hair in the conveniently located Dee Street, you will never look back. The enjoyment and relaxation start the moment you walk through the door of this beautiful hair and beauty salon.

The highly trained and innovative team specialise in cutting-edge hairdressing to get you ready for the summer of 2023.

But that’s not all—The House of Hair understands the importance of looking your absolute best for momentous occasions. That’s why it provides an exclusive event package that guarantees you’ll be the epitome of beauty on your wedding day or any other special event.

With The House of Hair’s commitment to excellence and a comprehensive range of services, it has solidified its reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking cutting-edge hairdressing and style.

Discover more about The House of Hair and book your appointment.

The Orthodontic Clinic

Dental patient sat in dentist's chair looking at newly whitened teeth in a hand held mirror.
Makeover your smile at The Orthodontic Clinic.

The Orthodontic Clinic is a multi-award-winning clinic in Aberdeen city centre, specialising in teeth straightening. It was most recently named “Practice of the Year in Scotland and Northern Ireland” (Dentistry Awards UK) in 2022.

Its team is led by clinical director and consultant orthodontist, Dr Lisa Currie, and it offers many contemporary orthodontic techniques, including discreet options such as Invisalign.

Invisalign uses a series of clear aligners which are worn day and night, removed only for eating and cleaning. They are transparent and almost invisible, so barely detectable, and offer a much more comfortable and aesthetic alternative to the conventional fixed ‘train track braces’. They are suitable for many patients, including adults and children.

The Orthodontic Clinic also provides teeth whitening, which can easily and gently be carried out at the same time.

Contact The Orthodontic Clinic for a complimentary consultation for your perfect smile.

SK;N

Get skin confidence for summer with sk;n Clinic in Aberdeen.

Sk;n is your go-to destination to get summer-ready with a wide range of treatments. Its expert team of dermatologists, doctors and practitioners provide tailored treatments to address your concerns and leave you beaming with confidence, including laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation and body contouring.

With treatments you can banish unwanted hair for a smooth, beach-ready look or rejuvenate your skin with non-invasive procedures such as hydrafacials and injectables.

Whether you’re aiming for a radiant complexion, smooth skin or simply want to enhance your natural beauty, sk;n Clinic has the expertise and treatments to help you shine this summer.

Find out more about treatments on offer at sk;n Clinic in Aberdeen.Embrace the summer season with confidence and a rejuvenated spirit by visiting these exceptional hair and beauty experts in Aberdeenshire. Each one provides top-notch services to help you look and feel your absolute best.

