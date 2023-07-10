Dopamine Dolls: The Inverness group where ADHD is not a dirty word

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dopamine Dolls: The Inverness group where ADHD is not a dirty word

Ashley Hope and friend Isla Urquhart started Dopamine Dolls because of a lack of support for people with ADHD in the Highlands. They now ARE the support.

Isla Urquhart, left, and Ashley Hope at a meeting of the Dopamine Dolls, an Inverness group they co-founded. Image: Ashley Hope
Isla Urquhart, left, and Ashley Hope at a meeting of the Dopamine Dolls, an Inverness group they co-founded. Image: Ashley Hope
By Andy Morton

For Ashley Hope, there is an irony in NHS Highland’s advice for people recently diagnosed with ADHD.

The 31-year-old social worker is the co-founder of Dopamine Dolls, an Inverness support group for people with the behavioural condition.

She started the group because there was no existing NHS help for adults like her who have been diagnosed with ADHD.

But now when someone in the area gets a diagnosis, NHS Highland gives them a list of relevant resources. At the top of that list is Dopamine Dolls.

“And we’ve only been here since January!” says Ashley, incredulously. “That shows you just how desperate they are.”

How Dopamine Dolls started out in Inverness

But though Dopamine Dolls’ starring role on NHS advice pamphlets might make Ashley roll her eyes, it also underlines just how successful the project she started with friend Isla Urquhart, 39, has been.

Forged out of a friendship between Ashley and Isla, who met and bonded over their ADHD symptoms, Dopamine Dolls is now a vital hub for women and non-binary people who are affected by the condition.

Ashley Hope is a co-founder of Dopamine Dolls. Image: Ashley Hope

The first meeting was held on January 23 2023 in a community centre in Charleston. About 20 people showed up.

“We brought a lot of fidget toys for people to play with – we’d thought we’d lean in to the whole ADHD thing,” Ashley says with a laugh.

Now, online and in-person meet-ups take place at least once a week alongside activities such as countryside walks. There are also discussions and presentations; on Tuesday July 18, for example, there is a panel on ADHD and menstruation.

“We talk about all sorts of things,” Ashley says.

A recent Dopamine Dolls walk in the countryside. Image: Dopamine Dolls

She cites issues such as relationships (“rejection sensitivity is a thing,” Ashley reveals), eating and diet (“I often forget to eat”) and housekeeping (“I often leave the gas hob on!”).

It’s an exhaustive list of topics, with nothing off limits.

“We haven’t spoken about sex much yet, but I see it as something we’ll probably come on to,” Ashley adds.

The importance of friendship to people with ADHD

But the most important aspect of Dopamine Dolls is community.

Meetings attract a steady stream of regulars who value the friendships within. All the more so as their condition can get in the way of personal connections.

“Friendship is a hard thing with ADHD,” Ashley explains. “There’s this concept of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ and with ADHD, and sometimes that can be the case with friends because everything grabs your attention.

“They’re able to make friendships with others in the group who are able to not take it too personally because they understand it in themselves.”

Another bond between the Dopamine Dolls is the difficulty of getting an ADHD diagnosis. In December, an Inverness councillor said families in his ward were waiting years.

Ashley was diagnosed last year, but only after a long battle.

And while any ADHD diagnosis is tough to secure, Ashley says it’s even more challenging for women and people from minority groups.

Dopamine Dolls has been running since January. Image: Dopamine Dolls

She doesn’t blame the NHS – the public body both lacks proper funding and has many things to consider when assessing someone for ADHD such as co-morbidities, depression and anxiety.

But stories abound in the group of long waits for a diagnosis, to the extent that Dopamine Dolls doesn’t require one to join. Anyone who experiences ADHD traits can come along.

Why is an ADHD diagnosis important for an adult?

Then there is the question of why adults need a diagnosis at all. Some argue that labelling personality traits such as inattentiveness and distractibility as a medical disorder can cause more harm than good.

In some circumstances – moments of creativity, for example – these traits could be considered strengths as opposed to weaknesses.

For Ashley, however, her diagnosis of combined ADHD (she displays both inattention and hyperactivity) has made a world of difference.

Isla, left, and Ashley started Dopamine Dolls together. Image: Ashley Hope

“If you have ADHD, you often think that you are the problem,” she says. “You give yourself really awful labels, you have such a negative self-view, because everyone else around you is frustrated with your behaviours or actions or the symptoms you experience.

“From childhood people say you’re not good enough, you’re lazy, you’re self-centered.

“So when you get a diagnosis, it says you’re not these things. Instead, you have a condition or disorder that ultimately makes you behave like that.”

What’s next for Dopamine Dolls?

The next stage for Dopamine Dolls is to continue the meet-ups and grow the community.

Ashley even has plans for a men’s group. Dopamine Dudes, perhaps?

“That’s exactly what I want to call it.” she says, laughing. “I tell people all the time, and I’m like, nobody steal it!”

More from Press and Journal

Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Eastern Premier League leaders Grange roar back to intensify Stoneywood-Dyce's relegation peril
Michael Mahoney just wanted to save on his energy bills - not go through a solar panel installation nightmare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North-east man's solar panel woes highlight surge in 'rogue' traders
Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell
Former Gray's School of Art student crowned Scottish young designer of the year
Thrown, a new National Theatre of Scotland play starring Stonehaven-born actor Lesley Hart, explores the world of Scottish backhold wrestling. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Julie Howden.
River City star Lesley Hart gets to grips with being Thrown into wrestling role
To go with story by Adele Merson. Full list of north and north-east politicians quitting at next election Picture shows; Moray MP Douglas Ross, Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
The north and north-east MPs standing their ground – and those planning to step…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man, 80, who flew from Asia to Aberdeen over £50 row may have fled…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 8 1963 Picture shows; feature image . n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; Unknown
On This Day, 1963: When underage King Charles got caught drinking brandy in Stornoway,…