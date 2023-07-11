We joined Shetland dad on emotional journey along A92 in memory of son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

We joined Shetland dad on emotional journey along A92 in memory of son

Richard Hay is walking 200 miles to Edinburgh in memory of Aksel, who died in 2021 of a brain stem tumour. Health reporter Andy Morton joins him for an emotional few miles along the dual carriageway to Stonehaven.

Richard Hay is walking from Shetland to Edinburgh to raise money in memory of his son Aksel, who died in 2021 of a brain stem tumour. Image: Kate Hay/DC Thomson
Richard Hay is walking from Shetland to Edinburgh to raise money in memory of his son Aksel, who died in 2021 of a brain stem tumour. Image: Kate Hay/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

I’m trying my best to hear Richard Hay over the din of the A92, because he is talking about the moment he agreed to switch off the life-support system keeping his son Aksel alive.

But part of me is thinking we’re in the wrong place for this kind of conversation, squeezed onto the dual carriageway’s pavement that heads south to Stonehaven, just past the big Asda at Portlethen.

P&J health reporter Andy Morton, left, and Richard Hay, take in the sights of the A92 to Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And I wonder what oncoming drivers make of the two men walking side by side, one holding a note pad and one trying not to cry.

“It was the only decision there was,” Richard, 50, is saying amid the roar of the traffic.

I lean in closer.

“Aksel wasn’t going to come back from it,” Richard continues. “He was being kept alive by the ventilator and at some point they were going to have to turn it off.

“It took a bit of time to think about that. You are basically shutting down your child’s life.”

A 200-mile walk to Edinburgh in memory of Aksel

Aksel is the reason we are walking down the A92.

The boy from the Shetland island of Yell was just two months’ shy of his seventh birthday when in July 2021 he was diagnosed with a tumour on his brain stem.

Because of the tumour’s position, doctors could not remove it, or even risk radiotherapy.

Flown from Lerwick to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, before being raced down to the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh, Aksel died just nine weeks after his diagnosis.

Aksel spent nine-weeks in hospital. Image: Kate Hay

Two years on, Richard is retracing the journey his son took in those final weeks with a 200-mile walk to raise money for Abbie’s Army, a charity for children with brain cancer, and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

I heard about the walk and suggested walking with Richard for a few miles to Stonehaven, and he was more than happy for me to accompany him for a while.

VIDEO: Richard talks about Aksel and the impact of his death

I imagine a beautiful coastal path, the sea spread out before us as we meander down to Stonehaven.

It doesn’t turn out like that. Richard is on a schedule – he must get to Edinburgh for what would have been Aksel’s ninth birthday on July 14.

So instead we are battling traffic fumes and stour on the A92.

By the time Richard meets me at the Portlethen Asda he’s wistful for the 72 miles he walked in Shetland.

“There was hardly any traffic up there at all,” he says.

‘We knew something was wrong’ when his socks felt uncomfortable

We take a detour out of Asda to do some filming on quieter roads and Richard tells me about Aksel.

“The best way I can describe Aksel is, he was me,” he says. “He had the same goofy teeth, he was a wind-up specialist. He was full of life and mischief.”

It was, however, a change in Aksel’s personality that first alerted Richard and the rest of the family that something was wrong. During lockdown, he started complaining about things like putting on socks, which were suddenly very uncomfortable.

Aksel before his diagnosis. “He was full of life and mischief,” says Richard. Image: Kate Hay

“We knew something was wrong but we put it down to mental behaviour, because of lockdown,” says Richard.

When the diagnosis came, it came completely out of the blue. Medical staff also made clear from the start that Aksel’s tumour was untreatable.

“There is no cure,” says Richard. “There is no magic wand that you can wave.”

‘The walking thing – that was my process’

It was around then that Richard started walking.

With Aksel in the hospital in Edinburgh, the family were spending as much time as they could by his side. The hope was that he would get another 18 months to live.

Maybe they could do some of the things he’d always wanted to do, like visit Legoland.

About once a day, Richard would leave the hospital grounds and go for a walk.

It was a chance to control the abject panic he’d felt ever since Askel’s diagnosis.

“The walking thing – that was my process,” he says. “Pretty much every day I’d walked to Smyths Toy Store, which was a mile, a mile-and-a-half away. And I’d do that myself.”

Part of the reason was that he didn’t want to cry in front of Aksel, who didn’t know his condition was terminal. It was a decision Richard made together with his wife Kate.

Aksel in hospital. Image: Kate Hay

“He was not told he was going to die,” Richard explains.

“If he’d asked the question we wouldn’t have lied. But he’s seven years old. How do you tell a seven-year-old that?”

Why singing a Meatloaf song has become an important memory

Back on the A92, the trucks are still roaring past, but we’ve settled into an easy pace.

I ask Richard what he thinks about as he walks.

There is a pause. “I think of that moment when my wife called me to tell me to come back to the hospital,” he says.

This was the day before Aksel died. His condition, which had slowly worsened, suddenly became critical.

“I remember walking in and seeing the doctor in charge,” Richard continues. “She said he’s not going to survive. He’s not coming back from this. He’s on the incubator.”

As the news went out, the family came from far and wide for their final moments with Aksel.

The Hay family together. Image: Kate Hay

Richard’s daughter Lydia, who was 21 at the time, had also been spending almost all her time at the hospital, but now younger brothers Thorfinn and Magni arrived.

Richard reckons there was about 24 to 36 hours between making the decision to end the life support to switching it off.

There were tears. But also singing. Richard and Lydia sang their favourite Meatloaf songs, Two out of Three Ain’t Bad.

It remains a cherished memory.

“I’m lucky,” Richard says suddenly. “Lucky that I had him, that he was my child.”

“And more lucky that he wasn’t hit by a car. If it had been instant we wouldn’t have had those moments. I always try to look on the positive side. We had the nine weeks.”

What will happen at the end of the road?

We continue walking, and I ask Richard what he plans to do when he reaches Edinburgh.

“I genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen, because this has been my focus,” he says.

Richard with Aksel. Image: Kate Hay

Does it worry you when you think about getting to the end?

There is a long pause, and then a short laugh.

“I might need a bit of TLC,” Richard finally replies.

“I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

Approaching the end of the journey

We are about five miles out of Stonehaven and Richard’s younger brother Shane joins us.

He tells me how proud he is of his big brother, and there are more tears as he talks about Aksel and the hole his death has left in the family.

Then there is laughter as Shane – in the way only a little brother can – tells Richard what repercussions he’ll wreak if he doesn’t make it to Edinburgh.

No pressure, Richard, I say with a laugh.

“He’s just amazed I’ve made it this far,” shoots back Richard, who’s lost two stone since he started training for the walk a year ago.

Richard with Aksel at his school on Shetland. “We had the same teeth,” Richard says. Image: Kate Hay

And then they are gone. We pass a bus stop, so I take the chance to say goodbye before crossing the road to head back to my car at Asda.

Waiting for the bus, I watch the two brothers side by side moving purposefully down the edge of the A92, the trucks and cars still racing past.

Richard adjusts his backpack and walks on, each step taking him closer to his destination.

Links to follow Richard Hay’s journey or to donate can be found here.

